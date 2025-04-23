“I’m so happy that I can be myself”: JUST B’s Bain comes out as gay

K-pop star Bain has come out as gay.

The JUST B member revealed the exciting news on 22 April, during the band’s recent stop in Los Angeles for their Just Odd world tour.

Halfway through the concert, the beloved singer – whose real name is Song Byeong-hee – announced to the crowd that he had something to share.

Following an extended pause, Bain revealed that he was “fucking proud to be part of the LGBTQ+ community,” resulting in thunderous applause from the audience.

The 23-year-old singer then performed a cover of Lady Gaga’s iconic LGBTQIA+ anthem, ‘Born This Way,’ while enthusiastically waving a rainbow flag.

Toward the concert’s end, Bain thanked fans for their support, adding: “I’m so happy that I can be myself. I just wanna say until next time: Stay bold, stay fierce, and lastly, always, always be your true selves.”

On 23 April, Bain took to Instagram to reflect on his coming out journey and share advice to anyone who may be struggling with their sexuality.

“I want to share something real with you. I’m proud to be a part of the LGBTQ+ community — as a gay person,” he wrote.

“And my queen Lady Gaga showed me that being different is beautiful. To anyone out there who’s part of the LGBTQ+ community, or still figuring it out — this is for you. You are seen, you are loved, and you were born this way.”

Since opening up about his sexuality, Bain has been met with heaps of support from K-pop fans, with many uploading congratulatory messages on social media.

One fan on X/Twitter wrote: “STFUUUUU, I’ve supported Bain since Under Nineteen, and him taking this huge step makes me so fucking proud of him!!!”

Another JUST B and Bain enthusiast on Bluesky commented: “BAIN IS THE COOLEST HES A TRUE ICON I cried I love him so much I’m so proud of him and I love how supportive the members are too that’s family fr I love just b so much.”

A third fan on Reddit added: “I’m so proud of him for being himself. It must have taken so much courage just to do the medley he’s been performing on tour so seeing him come out on top of it… It’s incredibly brave and I’m so happy for him.”

Bain joins the growing number of K-pop artists who have recently come out as part of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Back in March, KATSEYE’s Lara Raj confirmed on Weverse, an app that focuses on the interaction between fans and their favourite music idols, that she was queer.

“I knew I was half a fruitcake when I was like eight. So I really was wanting everybody,” Lara wrote. “Honestly, before eight. Isn’t fruitcake such a good way to explain it without saying it?”

Lara also opened up about her fears of coming out, revealing that she thought it would negatively impact her trajectory on Netflix’s The Dream Academy – the competition series that formed KATSEYE.

“You know, in Dream Academy, when it came out, I was really, really scared tbh. I didn’t know if people would accept me, and I really thought it would ruin my chances of getting in [the group],” she said.

“And then you all were so so nice about it and gave me so much love and support, and it made me feel so confident in who I am, so I love you for that.”

Congratulations are in order for Bain!