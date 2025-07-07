Drag Race: Here’s where BenDeLaCreme stands on a potential All Stars return

BenDeLaCreme has spilt the tea on her Drag Race future.

Back in 2013, the talented drag performer memorably made her franchise debut in the show’s sixth season, where she won two maxi and mini-challenges and secured the coveted title of Miss Congeniality.

Five years later, BenDeLaCreme made her long-awaited return to the franchise as a competitor on All Stars 3.

Unlike her inaugural run, the beloved queen dominated the competition from the moment she walked into the workroom, winning five maxi-challenges – four of those happening back to back – and instantly becoming a favourite among the judges’ panel.

However, during the sixth episode, BenDeLaCreme gagged Ru and fans at home when she eliminated herself, despite being named the top queen of the week.

Since that fateful day, the 43-year-old talent has remained booked and busy, touring with her longtime friend and fellow Drag Race star Jinkx Monsoon, and landing an eight-week engagement with Teatro ZinZanni Chicago.

While BenDeLaCreme is thriving post-All Stars 3, many fans have wondered if she will ever return to the franchise as a competitor, especially with the arrival of new spinoffs like Global All Stars and Vs the World.

Fortunately, the California-based queen addressed her Drag Race future in a recent interview with PRIDE.

“I honestly can’t even imagine the circumstance under which that invitation would be extended. I don’t know that that’s the kind of relationship we have anymore,” she revealed. “I don’t feel like that is on my list of things to do, but I didn’t feel like that before All Stars 3 either. Never a never!”

BenDelLaCreme also shared some of her All Stars 10 opinions, including the queens that she’s rooting for.

“There’s so many on this season that I have so much respect for! Aja is one of those people who is so incredibly talented. It’s also so great to see Nicole Paige Brooks back on our TVs! She is such a gem,” she exclaimed.

While we’ll have to wait and see if the Drag Race gods will bless us with a DeLa All Stars return, fans will have plenty of chances to see the drag legend on stage.

In addition to her Teatro ZinZanni Chicago run, which ends on 19 July, the beloved talent will be showcasing her charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent on her upcoming holiday tour with Jinkx, which they announced on 7 July.