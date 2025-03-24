“I love that part of me”: KATSEYE’s Lara Raj comes out as queer

KATSEYE superstar Lara Raj has come out as queer.

The pop talent shared the exciting news on Weverse, an app that focuses on the interaction between fans and their favourite music artists.

“I knew I was half a fruitcake when I was like eight. So I really was wanting everybody,” Lara wrote. “Honestly, before 8. Isn’t fruitcake such a good way to explain it without saying it?”

Lara also opened up about her fears of coming out, revealing that she thought it would negatively impact her trajectory on Netflix‘s The Dream Academy – the competition series that formed KATSEYE.

“You know, in Dream Academy, when it came out, I was really, really scared tbh. I didn’t know if people would accept me, and I really thought it would ruin my chances of getting in [the group],” she said.

“And then you all were so so nice about it and gave me so much love and support, and it made me feel so confident in who I am, so I love you for that.”

In an additional voice message uploaded on Weverse, Lara gave insight into her coming out journey and the various stereotypes imposed on queer women.

“I think also being a girl who likes girls is such a different experience because a lot of people don’t think it’s a real thing, so bizarre. Or, on the other hand, people fetishize it, which is also super annoying,” she explained.

“I know I don’t give that I like women. I feel I give very straight… and I always felt my whole life like I’ve had to brand it on my forehead if I wanted to be with women. How would they even know? I feel like I have to give a tattoo of the flag or something for people to know.

“I was really scared and now, I’m so grateful that people in my life and you guys who have been so supportive because I feel so proud of it and [have] no shame at all. I love that part of me. It’s also really not that big of a deal at all.”

Naturally, fans have showered Lara with love and support since she shared the news, with one KATSEYE enthusiast writing: “I love her sm and the fact we get an openly queer brown girl in the mainstream.”

Another fan on Reddit wrote: “I completely understand what she means as well by appearing completely straight and that I don’t clearly look like I like women unless I explicitly state it. But I love this for her honestly, it’s a lot to be very honest and open about it because it’s really not that easy sometimes.”

A third person added: “I’m so glad everyone was and is so supportive of Lara being queer! She’s such great representation in so many ways and always acknowledges our community 🩷 it’s so nice to have that from someone you’re a fan of.”

As previously mentioned, Lara first captivated music listeners when she competed on the hit Netflix series Dream Academy, a collaboration between HYBE Entertainment and Geffen Records.

After eight intense episodes, the 19-year-old talent was tapped to be a member of KATSEYE alongside Sophia Laforteza, Daniela Avanzini, Yoonchae Jeung, Megan Skiendiel, and Manon Bannerman.

Since their formation, the group has skyrocketed to superstardom, releasing their first EP, SIS (Soft Is Strong), which included their viral single ‘Touch,’ and performing around the world.

We love to see Lara thriving and living her queer truth.