Drag Race’s Mistress Isabelle Brooks reflects on her “nearly 200-pound” weight loss

Mistress Isabelle Brooks got candid about her weight loss journey.

On 6 July, the season 15 talent took to Instagram to reflect on her incredible body transformation, sharing a series of photos documenting her “nearly 200-pound” weight loss.

“For a year a straight I’ve gone to the gym nearly Every. Single. Day. Even when I’m dog tired on the road, after the gigs. For a year straight, I’ve logged everything that has gone in my mouth (and yes it’s annoying af),” she wrote.

Mistress went on to dispel the rumours that she had undergone “surgery, medicine or something extreme” to achieve her new body, adding that “if you want something… just get off your ass and go get it.”

“Everyone’s journey and reasoning is different, and mine has been quite a complex one. I was never someone who felt disgusted or less than because I was big; which is probably why I have been for such a majority of my life,” she continued.

“This journey/transformation is more than just physical. It has been a lesson in forgiveness, patience, determination and evolution.”

Towards the end of her caption, Mistress shared some helpful advice to anyone working towards a goal.

“Take things one day at a time. The longer you put something off the longer it will take you to see the results you desire. Life is too short to deny yourself the pleasure of being who and what you envision. I’m not where I want to be just yet, but damn am I getting there,” she concluded.

In addition to showcasing her transformation through her three different Drag Race confessionals, Mistress’ post included snapshots/videos of her working out in the gym.

Since uploading the inspirational post, Mistress has received numerous congratulatory messages from her Drag Race peers, including her All Stars 10 sister, Phoenix.

“Congratulations! You should be so proud of yourself. The body may have changed, but the terrorising everyone in sight remains HEAVY,” Phoenix wrote.

Global All Stars talent Tessa Testicle wrote, “Yes, Mistress Barbell Brooks,” while season six star Laganja Estranja commented: “You betta SHRINK!!”

Mistress first captivated Drag Race viewers during the long-running series’ 15th season.

Describing herself as the “heavyweight champ from Houston, Texas,” the 26-year-old performer quickly became a fan favourite for her stellar runways, maxi-challenge performances and her talent for “waking up” the drama.

In May, she made her return to the franchise as one of the 18 queens competing in All Stars 10.

In true Mistress fashion, the beloved performer did not disappoint when it came to delivering jaw-dropping entertainment. During her run in bracket two, she stirred the pot with Tina Burner and encouraged MVQ point trickery between herself, Jorgeous, Kerri Colby and Nicole Paige Brooks.

