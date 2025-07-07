“It’s not goodbye forever”: Openly gay footballer Josh Cavallo announces major life update

Josh Cavallo is embarking on a new life chapter.

Back in 2021, the talented footballer made LGBTQIA+ history after he came out as gay in an emotional open letter.

“It’s been a journey to get to this point in my life, but I couldn’t be happier with my decision to come out. I have been fighting my sexuality for six years now, and I’m glad I can put that to rest,” he wrote.

“Growing up, I always felt the need to hide myself because I was ashamed – ashamed I would never be able to do what I loved and be gay. Growing up being gay and playing football were just two worlds that hadn’t crossed paths before. I want to help change this.”

Cavallo’s landmark announcement made him the world’s first openly gay male top-flight professional footballer.

Since that fateful day, the 26-year-old talent has remained an open book about his identity while continuing to make waves as a player for Adelaide United.

However, on 7 July, four years after coming out, Cavallo announced that he was stepping away from Australia and his football career there to embark on a new journey in the United Kingdom.

“It’s not goodbye forever, but now, it’s time to leave the nest with my fiancé by my side. Football and life have taken me further than I ever imagined, and new opportunities have led to a new life waiting for us across the world,” he wrote.

“I never imagined that living my truth would unlock doors from the pitch to every corner of my personal life. Whether you’ve followed my journey from the beginning or found strength in it along the way, your presence has meant more than words can ever say.”

Toward the end of his statement, Cavallo expressed his gratitude for the support he received from his LGBTQIA+ supporters, noting that they were the reason he never gave up.

“You helped me see that I wasn’t alone and that none of us are. For the boy who once looked in the mirror and questioned why he was different, this is proof that you can find your place in this world. Goodbye, home,” he concluded.

In addition to his heartfelt caption, Cavallo included two adorable photos of himself and his fiancée, Leighton Morrell, on the pitch of Adelaide United’s home stadium.

Since sharing the exciting news, the talented athlete has received supportive messages from his supporters, with one person writing: “Followed from the start and here to the end. Can’t wait to see this chapter.”

Another fan commented: “Can’t wait to see what you both build for yourselves in the UK. Exciting times for sure!”

Adelaide United also celebrated Cavallo’s new journey in a post on their Instagram account, writing: “Thank you, Josh, for everything — on the pitch and beyond. Your legacy will never be forgotten. Once a Red, always a Red.”

While Cavallo has remained mum on his exact plans following his big move, sources revealed to Outsports that “various” European football teams are scrambling to sign him.

Cavallo’s exciting news comes a year after he and Morrell announced their engagement.

“Starting this year with my fiancée. Thank you @adelaideunited for helping set up this surprise,” he wrote on X/Twitter.

“You have provided a safe space in football, one that I never in my dreams thought could ever be possible. To share this special moment on the pitch, where it all started.”

We can’t wait to see what’s next for Josh Cavallo.