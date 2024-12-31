“I’m so excited to share it with you”: Madonna teases new music era

2025 is looking to be the year of Madonna.

On 16 December, the ‘Like a Prayer’ singer took to Instagram to reveal that she was working on new music with producer Stuart Price.

“These past few months has been medicine for my soul. Songwriting and making music is the one area where I don’t need to ask anyone for their permission,” she wrote.

“I’m so excited to share it with you. Who wants to hear new music in 2025.”

Of course, fans quickly reacted to the news, thanking Madge in her comment section for the exciting music update.

“Thank you so much for the great news,” one fan wrote.

A second person echoed similar sentiments, writing: “Best news of 2024! Happy New Year to us, fans. excited!”

Madonna and Price have previously collaborated, with the latter writing for the former’s 2003 album American Life.

The pair combined their creative talents again in 2005 for the ‘True Blue’ singer’s critically acclaimed album Confessions on a Dance Floor.

New music isn’t the only thing Madonna is cooking up.

Back in November, the Grammy-winning talent shared an exciting new update regarding her stalled, highly anticipated biopic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

“After struggling for days in LA, listening to producers and agents tell me why I couldn’t make my film (I’ve been working on it for 4 years!!!),” she wrote on Instagram.

“Downsize, downscale, think smaller, they say. I realized that everything in my life is going to be challenged—no easy rides for me. I guess I should be grateful.. it forces me to think outside of the box. I did not have a normal life. I cannot make this in the normal way.”

Madonna also praised her “creative friends” in LA, who she said gave her the fuel to keep pushing forward.

“We all agreed that we need to be even more fearless!!! ART = Survival. We cannot shrink and make ourselves smaller. If you want something badly enough in life – the whole universe will conspire to help you get it,” she continued.

Toward the end of her statement, Madonna questioned whether her life story should be made into a TV show or a feature film.

“Think before you answer,” she added.

A year before sharing the thrilling update, Variety announced that the film – which was set to star Ozark’s Julia Garner – was no longer moving forward at Universal Pictures.

“Insiders familiar with Madonna said her sole focus is the tour,” said the news outlet, “but she remains committed to making a film about her life one day.”

We can’t wait to see what Madonna has up her sleeve in the new year.