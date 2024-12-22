“I’m done”: Bobby Berk responds to Netflix removing his Queer Eye icon

Bobby Berk shared his unfiltered reaction to Netflix’s new Queer Eye icons.

On 11 December, fans of the beloved reality TV series were treated to the show’s highly anticipated ninth season.

Like previous episodes, the new batch of episodes follows the Fab Five as they take their “transformative magic” to Las Vegas, where they meet “a fresh group of individuals ready for a life-changing experience.”

The synopsis teases: “From a former showgirl struggling to regain her confidence to a dedicated librarian in need of a change, watch as the Fab Five light up Sin City and transform the lives of their heroes in spectacular Vegas style.”

Season nine also featured the introduction of Jeremiah Brent, who joined Tan France, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness as the Fab Five’s new interior design expert – following Berk’s departure.

To celebrate the aforementioned release, Netflix uploaded new icons of the Fab Five to the platform – which the show’s Instagram profile announced on 12 December.

“New season, new Netflix Profile Icons! Which one are you choosing?” the caption read.

However, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that Berk’s profile icon was nowhere to be found, with one person commenting: “You could have kept the Bobby icon. He was there for 8 seasons.”

Queer Eye viewers weren’t the only ones to call out the change.

In a now-deleted comment, Berk shared his candid reaction to his icon being removed, writing: “Wow… Y’all really went and erased my icon instead of just adding Jeremiah? Damn. I’m done.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Queer Eye (@queereye)

As of writing, the interior design professional has not released an additional statement.

Berk’s shocking Queer Eye departure first made headlines in November 2023 after he announced the news on Instagram.

“It’s not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one. Although my journey with Queer Eye is over, my journey with you is not. You’ll be seeing more of me very soon,” he wrote.

After remaining mum on the situation for a few months, he gave insight into his exit during a January interview with Vanity Fair – revealing that he and the cast initially signed a seven-season contract.

“We thought we were done. Mentally and emotionally, I thought we all moved on. I know I did, and I started planning other things,” he said while reflecting on the final day of filming for season seven.

However, in Autumn 2023, Netflix opted to renew the series and the Fab Five were offered a new contract for an additional four cycles.

While the streamer extended the show, Berk chose not to sign, and allegedly other members considered the same choice.

“We’d just assumed that the show wouldn’t come back if we all didn’t come back,” he explained. “I was like, I’m not going to be having FOMO ’cause the show is not going to happen. I had become at peace with it.”

However, the other four members signed the contract, with the Emmy winner adding: “And with only one of us not coming back, Netflix felt [it] could recast one person.”

Berk went on to explain that he initially felt “mad” for a time but “chose to move on” since he was already “prepared” for the next chapter of his career.

All nine seasons of Queer Eye are available to stream on Netflix.