“I have unholy things to say:” Fans react to Pedro Pascal’s shirtless beach photos

Pedro Pascal has left fans speechless with his latest batch of shirtless photos.
On 25 December, the internet’s favourite ‘daddy’ opted out of a cold and cosy Christmas for a relaxing holiday on the beach.
Fortunately for fans, his tropical getaway was documented by friend and fashion designer Lauren Alexander – who uploaded a handful of photos to her Instagram story.
One snapshot showcased a shirtless Pascal wearing red swim trunks and sipping on a coconut alongside composer Brad Campbell.
Another photo featured the bare-chested Fantastic Four star lounging on a beach chair, reading Don’t Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead by Olga Tokarczuk.
Pascal’s tropical holiday also included an appearance from singer-songwriter Omar Apollo, who posed for a picture alongside the former and his agent, Franklin Latt.
It didn’t take fans long to share their hilarious and thirsty reactions to Pascal’s sunkissed photos, with one X/Twitter user writing: “The Christmas gift I didn’t know I needed.”
Another fan tweeted: “Nothing hotter than a man reading Nobel laureate Olga Tokarczuk.”
A third Pascal enthusiast added: “I have so many unholy things to say.”
The set of steamy photos comes after a booked and busy year for Pascal, who starred in various projects, including Gladiator II, The Wild Robot and Drive-Away Dolls.
In addition to promoting his new movies and traversing the 2024 award show season, the Narcos star has been busy shooting several highly anticipated films and TV series.
Earlier this year, the beloved talent stepped back into the shoes of Joel Miller to shoot the second season of Max’s The Last of Us, which has a release date set for 2025.
After wrapping up the survival horror series, he immediately began filming Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps, playing Reed Richards, the superhero team’s extremely intelligent and elastic leader.
While attending San Diego Comic-Con in July, Pascal opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about why he had joined the superhero film and MCU franchise.
“Mainly because of the cast that I would be part of. Matt Shakman, the director, has been a lifelong friend of mine,” he explained.
“And because of the influence of the world of Marvel, [it’s] authored so much of popular entertainment. And to be invited into that experience is something that I couldn’t say no to. I love the comic, and I love being in a family.”
We can’t wait to see more of the talented Pascal and his dashing good looks in 2025.
Check out more fan reactions below.
