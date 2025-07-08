Bridgerton’s Luke Newton to play fashion icon Alexander McQueen in off-Broadway show

Bridgerton star Luke Newton is stepping into the shoes of the late fashion icon Alexander McQueen.

On 8 July, Deadline announced that the 32-year-old talent will portray the beloved British designer in the upcoming off-Broadway production, House of McQueen.

Written by Darrah Cloud, the show offers an in-depth look at McQueen’s early life and his meteoric rise within the fashion world.

The official synopsis reads: “House of McQueen is a new Off-Broadway play about the life and work of iconic fashion designer Alexander McQueen as told from his own revolutionary, daring and elegant perspective. It is the story of a boy born in the East End of London, who literally wears his heart on his sleeve, never meant to rise beyond his working-class family.

“From making doll clothes for his mother’s friends to working in a tailor shop, he rises to the top of the fashion industry as chief designer for Givenchy and head of his own legendary fashion line, as his fashion shows become theatrical and artistic spectacles, attracting countless celebrities.

“Seeking to find beauty in the most devastating aspects of life, McQueen envisions and creates clothes to empower women in response to what is happening in his life and the world around him. Fighting against the commercial interests of legendary houses like Givenchy and Gucci to remain provocative, he challenges norms and pushes boundaries as an artist. In the end, the fight consumes him.”

The creative team for House of McQueen includes Sam Helfrich as its director, Rick Lazes serving as executive producer and McQueen’s nephew, Gary James McQueen, as its creative director.

Previews for the show will be held at The Mansion at Hudson Yards, New York, New York, starting 19 August, with its official opening scheduled for 9 September.

In a statement to the aforementioned news outlet, Lazes expressed excitement for Newton’s involvement in the forthcoming production.

“It’s our absolute pleasure to announce Luke’s involvement with House of McQueen. We can’t think of anyone better suited to bring Lee’s story to life than this incredibly impressive multi-hyphenate,” he said.

As of writing, the additional cast for House of McQueen has not been announced.

Alexander McQueen, who was openly gay, worked as the chief designer at Givenchy from 1996 to 2001 and founded his own label in 1992.

With his sharp tailoring, innovative designs and unapologetic approach to fashion, the late artist became one of the most prominent designers in the industry, with many dubbing him a visionary.

His captivating work earned him four British Designer of the Year awards (1996, 1997, 2001 and 2003), and CFDA’s International Designer of the Year award in 2003.

For more information on tickets, click here.