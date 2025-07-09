Fans reminisce on David Corenswet’s breakout gay role ahead of Superman movie release

Fans are remembering David Corenswet’s breakout gay role ahead of his highly anticipated run as Superman.

On 11 July, the talented actor is set to make his debut as Clark Kent, also known as the Man of Steel, in the new DCU film directed by James Gunn, who helmed the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy to critical acclaim.

The official synopsis reads: “Superman must reconcile his alien Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as reporter Clark Kent. As the embodiment of truth, justice and the human way, he soon finds himself in a world that views these as old-fashioned.”

Superman also stars Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell.

In light of the superhero film’s upcoming release and Corenswet’s accompanying press cycle, fans have flocked to X/Twitter to admire his stunning good looks and wholesome personality.

“DAVID CORENSWET WHAT A MAN,” one person tweeted, while another user wrote: “He is actually the hottest Superman we had since Tom Welling.”

Some pop culture enthusiasts also used the ‘David Corenswet Renaissance’ to reflect on their longstanding support of the dreamy actor, with many citing his performance as queer high school student River Barkley in The Politician as the jumping-off point for their obsession.

“Getting ready to clock in to a busy week of telling everyone who mentions Superman to me that I already know David Corenswet from Ryan Murphy’s The Politician and Hollywood. All my friends like me as a person,” one person tweeted.

Another fan echoed similar sentiments, writing: “Proud of David Corenswet, he’s deserved this. I fell in love with him on The Politician as River!”

A third fan added: “I watched David Corenswet in The Politician, back when he wasn’t even famous. I remember all the hype about how he should be the next Superman. I watched a random show called “Hollywood” just because he was in it. And now I’m finally getting to see him on the big screen.”

Fans aren’t the only ones expressing their love and admiration for Corenswet.

In a recent interview on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast, his Superman co-star Hoult fondly recounted a warm embrace they shared.

“I was chatting to my wife, and she was like, ‘It’s so nice to be held by someone bigger than you. You don’t really get that, do you?’ And I was like, ‘No, I guess I don’t,'” he revealed.

“And she was like, ‘David could hold you.‘ And I was like, ‘Yeah, he probably could.‘ I did [ask David] and it felt warm inside.”

Superman will be released on 11 July. Watch the trailer below.