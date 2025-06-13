5 of the hottest gay celebrity couples in 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by C H E Y E N N E J A C K S O N (@mrcheyennejackson)

Cheyenne Jackson and Jason Landau

Jackson, of 30 Rock and American Horror Story fame, and Landau, an actor and executive, tied the knot back in 2014 after meeting in a 12-step programme.

We’re not sure if it’s the rippling muscles, devilishly good looks or the abundance of love the couple shares that’s giving us the hots for them? All three? All three.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Bennett (@jonathandbennett)

Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan

You may know him as Aaron Samuels from the millennial cult-hit Mean Girls, but we know him as the heartthrob Jonathan Bennett.

Bennett met his hunky husband, Jaymes Vaughan, a reality TV star and actor who many remember from The Amazing Race. The two made history as the first gay couple to appear on the cover of The Knot, and reportedly felt an electric connection from the moment they met.

We can’t get enough of the happy couple who posted this to Instagram for Pride. Room for a third?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Platt (@bensplatt)

Noah Galvin and Ben Platt

Is it the mullet? The perfect teeth? The abundance of love and affection in every single social media post together? We can’t put our finger on it, but Noah Galvin and Ben Platt are making us want to scooch on in there and be a part of the magic. We ship the PDA, fellas!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Bomer (@mattbomer)

Matt Bomer and Simon Halls

Matt Bomer and Simon Halls’ two-decade-long romance is the stuff marital bliss is made from. While Bomer is often seen out and about with his equally gorgeous friends, Halls prefers a quieter life (the above picture is Bomer with their son, Kit). Either way, hunky Bomer and silver fox Halls has our heartbeats racing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @blkblonded

Frank Ocean and Payton Talbott

The UFC fighter and singer-songwriter pair are rumoured to be dating, and while neither Ocean nor Talbott have confirmed their relationship (yet!) its simply too hot not to ship. We live in horny hope!