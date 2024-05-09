Here’s your first look at Manu Ríos in Élite creator’s new drama

Manu Ríos is set to star in Breathless, a new medical drama from the creator of Élite.

The Spanish actor, who memorably rose to fame as Patrick Blanco Commerford on Netflix’s acclaimed teen drama, has been cast as a doctor at the fictional Joaquín Sorolla, which is described as “much more than a public hospital in Valencia where lives are saved every day.”

The official synopsis, as per Netflix, reads: “Doctors and residents work their fingers to the bone in the frenetic pace of the emergency room, where tensions, emotions and even desire accelerate the hearts of a staff that lives increasingly on the edge.

“The arrival of a distinguished patient highlights the complicated situation of the public health system, lighting the fuse for what will become an unprecedented and drastic strike.”

The cast also includes Najwa Nimri, Aitana Sánchez Gijó, Blanca Suárez, Borja Luna, Ana Rayo and Alfonso Bassave.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Rios described Breathless as “such a different experience” for him as an actor: “I think it’s going to be a really cool show.

“We talk about really important topics. We’re going to give a lot of visibility to important stuff, and also the cast is amazing.”

Since departing Élite in the show’s sixth season, Rios has starred in the Spanish psychological thriller Muted and in Pedro Almodóvar’s critially-acclaimed short Western, Strange Way of Life (both in 2023), alongside Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal.

You can check out the first official photos from Breathless over at Variety, or via Rios’ Instagram post below.