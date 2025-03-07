Here’s everything you need to know about WorldPride 2025

What is WorldPride?

WorldPride is an annual event that promotes LGBTQIA+ inclusion, awareness and issues on a global scale via parades, festivals, conferences and more.

After debuting in Rome in 2000, the event has since been held in Jerusalem, Israel (2006), London, United Kingdom (2012), Toronto, Canada (2014), Madrid, Spain (2017), New York City, United States (2019), Copenhagen, Denmark and Malmö, Sweden (2021) and Sydney, Australia (2023).

The host cities are determined by the members of InterPride, the International Association of Pride Coordinators.

When and where is it?

This year, the celebrations will take place in Washington D.C. to mark the 50th anniversary of Capital Pride. The three-week celebration is filled with parades, concerts, activism and cultural events to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community. Set to be “one of the biggest Pride celebrations ever”, the event will take place from 17 May to 8 June 2025.

What is the theme?

The theme for 2025 is ‘The Fabric of Freedom’, which invites the community to reflect on unity while serving as a “global call to action to LGBTQ+ people and their allies” to celebrate the vibrancy of the community.

As the statement on their official website reads, “Throughout history, people have used fabrics as expressive symbols, to communicate identities, and as forms of resistance. In the face of rising challenges, both in the United States and globally, those seeking division cannot diminish the strength of our shared connection. It’s the fabric of our community — through our rich cultures, diverse identities, and backgrounds — that will guide us forward towards a better future.”

The LGBTQIA+ Progress Pride flag itself serves as a powerful representation of this diversity. Yet, as the statement continues, “It is our shared humanity and unshakable unity that defines our greatest strength. We are people bound by love and acceptance, struggle and resilience, our past and our future, forging an ever-evolving community that together embodies The Fabric of Freedom.”

Who is performing?

Get ready for an epic lineup at WorldPride 2025, featuring some of the biggest names in music! Cynthia Erivo, Tinashe and Kim Petras are confirmed to take the stage, with Troye Sivan and Jennifer Lopez as headliners.

Also joining the stage are Rita Ora, Trisha Paytas, Galantis, Aluna, Zedd, Paris Hilton, Marina, RAYE, and even a DJ set from RuPaul Charles (!!!).

And that’s not all – expect performances from Sasha Colby, Slayyyter, Betty Who, Purple Disco Machine, Leland + Friends, Sofi Tukker, Aluna, and plenty more. WorldPride 2025 is going to be a celebration like no other!