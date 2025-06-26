Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals if the Buffy reboot will bring back dead characters

Sarah Michelle Gellar has shared exciting new details about the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot.

Back in February, it was announced that Hulu was reviving the iconic fantasy drama with Gellar set to star and executive produce, Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao as director and Poker Face showrunners Nora and Lilla Zuckerman as writers.

While the Wolf Pack star has been confirmed to return as the titular hero—widely regarded as one of the best television characters in history—The Hollywood Reporter revealed that she will “recur” but not “be its central focus.”

Over the last few months, additional information about the highly anticipated series has been kept under wraps.

Fortunately, Gellar shared new details about the Buffy reboot and what fans can expect during a recent interview with Vanity Fair Italia.

“It will be lighter than the last few seasons of the original,” she revealed.

The Scooby Doo star went on to say that the upcoming series will “try and find a balance between new and old characters,” adding that it’s her dream to “bring back everyone who has died.

“But space will have to be made for new stories as well,” she continued.

Gellar also shared her goal of incorporating modern themes and storylines into the Buffyverse.

“One of the surprising aspects of Buffy is that it’s always been a crossover series,” she added.

“We’re trying to figure out how to modernise the themes of the series, especially what it means to feel like an outsider in a world dominated by social media. What we want to explore are the space-time boundaries that affect society today.”

Gellar’s recent interview comes a month after she announced Star Wars: Skeleton Crew star Ryan Kiera Armstrong as the new ‘Chosen One.’

“From the moment I saw Ryan’s audition, I knew there was only one girl that I wanted by my side,” Gellar told the news outlet.

“To have that kind of emotional intelligence and talent, at such a young age is truly a gift. The bonus is that her smile lights up even the darkest room.”

In a separate statement, Nora and Lilla echoed similar sentiments: “We are so overjoyed to have found this generation’s slayer in Ryan Kiera Armstrong; she absolutely blew us away – there is no question in our mind that she is the chosen one.”

Stay tuned for more information about the highly anticipated return to “New Sunnydale.”