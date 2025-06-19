Drag Race star Lexi Love and her partner announce engagement

Cue the wedding bells! Drag Race star Lexi Love is officially off the market.

On 18 June, the beloved talent’s fiancé Jay Groff took to Instagram to announce their engagement, writing: “We got ENGAGED!!! I could write a book about my love for you, but I’ll just say this: I promise to love you to my fullest capacity every day for as long as we both live.”

In one snapshot, Lexi is hugging her newly minted fiancé while they both stand under an oversized veil, similar to the one she wore during the Betsey Johnson runway challenge in season 17.

The carousel also included two throwback photos of the couple looking absolutely adorable and in love.

Naturally, the announcement was met with widespread support from Lexi’s Drag Race peers, like Jewels Sparkles, who commented with a series of crying and heart emojis.

Suzie Toot echoed similar sentiments, writing, “OMGGGG CONGRATS BABY”, while Lana Ja’Rae commented, “babyyyyyyy.”

Despite the post only allowing comments from Jay’s followers, fans used other social media platforms to celebrate the happy couple.

One person on X/Twitter wrote: “I love seeing her win.”

Another fan tweeted: “THIS IS SO CUUUUUTE CONGRATS MOTHER.”

A third person on Drag Race Reddit wrote: “She literally manifested this. What a beautiful couple. I’m so happy for her, after everything she’s been through, she deserves this!!!”

Lexi’s exciting new chapter comes over a month after she announced her enrollment in a 30-day rehab program.

In an Instagram post shared on 11 May, the performer – who memorably made her Drag Race debut on Season 17 earlier this year – wrote: “For all you curious cats….. I was brave enough to take my mental, physical and emotional health serious for the first time ever.”⁠

⁠“I am in rehab and will be gone for a while….. Y’all better be ready for what’s coming.” ⁠

Since completing the program, Lexi has been an open book about her sobriety journey, uploading an array of Instagram posts documenting the number of days she has remained sober.

The beloved talent has also announced her return to performing, revealing that she is open for bookings.

“Hello, my loves! It’s been a crazy journey the last few months, and I am back and better than ever. Unfortunately, getting sober and making changes to my life has come with some new challenges as well,” Lexi wrote.

“Currently, my calendar and books for the year have been cleared since I am with a new booking agency; HOWEVER, I am dedicated to all my fans and all of the incredible venues that planned to see me.”

We can’t wait to see Lexi and Jay embark on their journey of marital bliss.