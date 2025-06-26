“Missed that window”: Brad Pitt reveals he never had a “gay experience”

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star Brad Pitt got candid about not having a “gay experience.”

The American actor made an appearance on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast earlier this week to promote his new film, F1: The Movie.

At the start of their interview, the two stars reminisced on the first time they met each other, which was at an AA meeting.

“Given the way you and I met, does it make you nervous–” Shepard started before Pitt interrupted, stating: “Sexually, you mean?”

When Armchair Expert co-host Monica Padman quipped, “Oh, he wishes,” the Parenthood star joked, “That’s hopefully where it ends!”

In response, Pitt revealed that he’s “never had a gay experience.”

“I kind of missed that window. But if I did, it wouldn’t be you,” he teased. “[You’d be] maybe 14th or 15th.”

Pitt’s playful dig was embraced by Shepard, who laughed and said: “I don’t want to brag, but you’re going to need to build up to me. I do recommend you start with some starters.”

While the Fight Club star has never had a same-sex encounter, he did have to deal with homophobic bullies while growing up in Missouri.

When reflecting on some of the fights he and his younger brother got into as kids, Pitt revealed that he once grabbed a guy in the “balls” to end a brawl, adding, “It worked. Desperation!”

In response, Shepard pondered if the move worked because “it hurt so bad” or because everyone was such a homophobe back then.

Padman, echoed similar sentiments, adding: “Was that happening then? Was there a lot of calling you a wuss and don’t be gay?”

“Yeah,” Pitt revealed. “‘Don’t cry.’ ‘Don’t be gay.’ ‘You f*g.’ That kind of stuff. A lot of that. That error– era, but error!”

As previously mentioned, the 61-year-old star is starring in the upcoming film F1: The Movie, which hits cinemas on 27 June.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the movie follows Sonny Hayes (Pitt), a once-promising Formula One driver in the 1990s who was forced to retire after a career-ending accident.

The synopsis adds: “Thirty years later, the owner of a struggling Formula 1 team convinces Sonny to return to racing and become the best in the world. Driving alongside the team’s hotshot rookie, Sonny soon learns that the road to redemption is not something you can travel alone.”

In addition to Pitt, F1: The Movie stars Damson Idris (Snowfall), Javier Bardem (The Little Mermaid), Kerry Condon (Captain America: Civil War) and Tobias Menzies (The Crown).