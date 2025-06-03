‘Hell yeah I kiss a man’: Jack Innanen celebrates Adults’ queer romance

Jack Innanen has proudly embraced his queer storyline in the new series Adults.

Spoilers ahead

On 28 May, the hilarious comedy finally made its premiere on FX, with the entire series dropping on Hulu and Disney+ (for international territories) the following day.

Created by Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw, the series follows five friends – Samir (Malik Elassal), Billie (Lucy Freyer), Issa (Amita Rao), Anton (Owen Thiele), and Paul Baker (Innanen) – as they navigate the highs and lows of adulthood while living in Queens, New York.

Since its release, Adults has earned widespread acclaim from critics and viewers, with many praising the cast’s effortless chemistry, its unhinged comedic moments, hilarious celebrity guest appearances and the characters’ chaotic yet extremely wholesome friend dynamic.

In addition to the aforementioned feats, the developing romance between Anton and Paul Baker has become a stand-out hit among fans.

At the start of the series, the two beloved characters have a tight platonic bond, as Paul Baker is in a relationship with Issa and is a newer addition to the friend group.

However, the duo’s friendship slowly takes a turn into romantic territory when Paul Baker moves into the house, resulting in a series of “will they, won’t they” moments.

In the final episode, Anton marries Paul, who is Canadian, to help him stay in the U.S.

As their friends celebrate the ‘fake’ wedding, they pressure the pair to kiss to make it official. Though initially hesitant, they ultimately kiss — passionately, we should add — shocking Issa, Samir and Billie, leaving the season on a cliffhanger.

Naturally, the intense exchange has been an instant hit with viewers on social media, who have already dubbed the pairing ‘Panton.’

Innanen has also celebrated the romantic smooch and his character’s sexual fluidity in a recent TikTok video.

In response to a user claiming to have seen him “KISSING a MAN,” the 26-year-old actor proudly exclaimed: “Hell yeah, you did, brother. That’s right; I kiss a man in the new show I’m in PAUSE, resume.

“I kiss a man. I kiss a girl. Which ones? I’m not telling you that shit. Go watch it for yourself. Go watch me kiss a man. The show is called Adults. Streaming now on Hulu, and if you’re not in the States, it’s on Disney+.”

While Adults has continued to gain viral success, earning a certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the bosses over at FX have yet to renew the series for a second season.

Fortunately, Kronengold and Shaw are prepared to revisit the Adults universe if or when a sophomore entry is greenlit.

“We’re really hoping there will be. We have so many more stories to tell with these characters. We have fallen madly in love with them and want to see what they look like in relationships and out of, and at work, and navigating new friendships, and friendships falling apart,” Shaw told Collider in a recent interview.

