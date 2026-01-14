Heated Rivalry star François Arnaud gets candid about publicly coming out as bisexual

François Arnaud has peeled back the curtain on his coming-out journey.

On 14 January, SiriusXM shared a clip from the handsome actor’s upcoming interview with Andy Cohen, in which he discussed publicly coming out as bisexual in 2020.

“I had just come to a point where I didn’t care about the reaction, and that’s why I did it,” he explained.

“I was like, ‘This is just not worth it to me anymore.’ I feel like lying by omission, I guess, it tells the story of a shame that I didn’t feel about myself. And that’s where I wasn’t comfortable anymore.”

When asked whether coming out affected his career, Arnaud said it was vital for him to live his life openly.

“I don’t know if it affected my career path or not. It comes to a point where I love being an actor, it’s my favourite thing in the world,” he continued.

“I wanted to do this for a long time, not ever chasing fame, but certainly chasing success and opportunities and all that. But I also learned, growing up, that I love my life and that’s really important to me, and I want to live it.”

Towards the end of the conversation, Arnaud was asked if his DM’s were “double the fun.” In response, the Midnight, Texas star cheekily replied, “If only,” before adding that his online activity is limited.

“I try not to be. I’ve actually blocked Twitter access from my phone. I don’t wanna be able to know what people are thinking,” he continued.

Check out the full clip below.

@siriusxm François Arnaud looks back on coming out as bisexual. But Andy needs to know what’s going on in François Arnaud’s DMs. 👀🤳 Hear the full interview on 1/15 at 10:40AM ET. ♬ original sound – siriusxm

Arnaud first opened up about his sexuality in 2020 when he publicly came out ahead of Bisexual Visibility Day.

“Last week, I was chatting with work friends, and as I brought up a trip I’d taken with an ex-girlfriend, I asked myself —for the ten-thousandth time— how to tell such a story without making it seem like that was the whole story of me,” he wrote on his Instagram story at the time.”

“I’m sure many bisexual guys feel the same and end up doing as I did: letting other people’s assumptions of straightness stand uncorrected. Perhaps out of fear of oversharing. Under the guise of privacy, maybe.

“Probably because ‘masculinity’ is a most fragile currency, ready to nose-dive at the first sign of vulnerability or difference.”

Arnaud went on to say that it’s “f**king scary” to denounce his straight privilege as he will be subject to stigmas that still surround the bisexual community, such as “indecisiveness, infidelity, deception and trendiness.”

“But here’s the thing,” he continued. “Silence has the perverse effect of perpetuating those stereotypes, making bi guys invisible, and leading people to doubt that we even exist.

“No wonder it’s still a chore to acknowledge bisexuality without getting into lengthy explanations. So yes, labels are frustrating and words, imperfect.”

The star ended his statement by saying he’s always considered himself bisexual, “not confused or trying to look edgy, not disloyal, not ashamed” and “not invisible”.

François Arnaud’s full interview with Andy Cohen will be released on 15 January.