Gays react to Jonathan Bailey’s historic PEOPLE’s 2025 Sexiest Man Alive cover

Jonathan Bailey has made history as PEOPLE Magazine’s first-ever out gay Sexiest Man Alive, and LGBTQIA+ fans – including us – are rightfully celebrating.

The talented actor, best known for his roles as Anthony Bridgerton in Bridgerton, Tim Laughlin in Fellow Travelers and Prince Fiyero in the Wicked film franchise, follows in the footsteps of stars such as Jonathan Krasinski, Hugh Jackman, Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba, Chris Evans, Patrick Dempsey and Michael B. Jordan.

In an accompanying interview, which was conducted before the magazine’s release, Bailey reflected on securing the coveted title, describing it as “a huge honour.”

“Obviously, I’m incredibly flattered. And it’s completely absurd. It’s been a secret, so I’m quite excited for some friends and family to find out,” he told the publication.

When asked who would give him the most grief for the cover, Bailey said his friends, adding that they’ll also be furious at him for keeping it a secret.

“And then they’ll just squeal with delight. They’ve seen me grow up. Behind the mask of being identified as a sexy man are other truths that they know and they’ve witnessed. They know the secrets,” he continued.

Elsewhere in his interview, Bailey gave the inside scoop on the hobby he wishes he had, his idea of a perfect date night, relationship deal-breakers, and how his life is now.

“I feel incredibly lucky. Life is a ride for everyone, no matter who you are, where you come from. It’s just making sure that when you’re in the ride, you’re looking left and right and making sure everyone’s alright. And give them a high-five along the way if they need it,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JONATHAN BAILEY (@jbayleaf)

Since Bailey’s Sexiest Man Alive title was announced, the gays, girls, and theys have flocked to social media to share their thirsty and celebratory reactions.

On X/Twitter, one fan wrote, “I have nothing classy to say,” while another tweeted: “Finally a worthy Sexiest Man Alive!”

Bailey’s cover garnered a similar reaction on BlueSky, with one user commenting: “Well deserved— so dreamy,” with a second fan adding: “Loving all the photos from this. Give us more People.”

PEOPLE’s choice was also embraced by Reddit users, who praised the news outlet for “getting it right for once.”

“So we can retire the award now, right? There’s no topping this,” one Jonathan Bailey enthusiast added.

Check out more fan reactions to Jonathan Bailey’s Sexiest Man Alive cover below.