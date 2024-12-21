Drag Race star Salina EsTitties says “RuGirls are struggling” to find work

Salina EsTitties has pulled back the curtain on life post Drag Race.

In 2023, the self-described ‘brassy Chola’ strutted into the world-famous werkroom for the show’s monumental 15th season.

Upon entering the competition, Salina dazzled Drag Race fans with her chaotic personality, showstopping lip syncing skills, and memorable confessional moments.

While she has carved an unforgettable lane in the Drag Race universe and cultivated a dedicated fan base, life post-filming has been far from easy for the beloved talent.

In a recent interview with PRIDE, Salina gave insight into the lack of job security she and other former “RuGirls” have faced since exiting the workroom.

“I don’t know if any girls are willing to admit it, but the RuGirls are struggling out in these streets,” she told the news outlet.

“There’s an oversurge of queens and not enough gigs at the moment. It’s really hard for the girls to stay above water.”

While Salina acknowledged that other queens may not be as open about the current state of the drag industry, she doubled down on it being “the truth and reality.”

“We can’t let the kids know that…There’s no answer. I think it’s just the economy and gay bars are struggling as a whole. There’s definitely something happening,” she continued.

Despite the current conditions, Salina ended her chat with PRIDE on a high note, encouraging her fellow queens to continue to go out and support one another.

Since its larger-than-life debut in 2009, the Drag Race franchise has ruled the pop culture sphere with its incredible drag talent, sickening runways, and hilarious maxi-challenges.

Over the course of 15 years, it has produced 16 mainstay seasons, numerous spinoffs – including All Stars, Celebrity Drag Race, and Global All Stars – and 15 international iterations.

As of writing, 210 queens have appeared in the US series, while 441 queens have appeared across the various international releases.

In October, World of Wonder announced that Drag Race was expanding to South Africa, becoming the first African-based show within the expansive franchise.

“We have seen a host of gorgeous, talented queens hailing from across Africa grace the runway over the years, so now it’s time for a unique version from South Africa that includes the incredible talent the continent has to offer,” WOW co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato said in a press release.

“It’s no secret that our mission is to see Drag Race in every continent and country across the world, so this is a huge step in making that a reality.

In addition to international iterations, the staple US Drag Race series is continuing to thrive, with its highly anticipated 17th season premiering on 4 January, 2025.

For more information about the new batch of queens, click here.