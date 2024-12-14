“Splash me up!”: Fans react to fierce Drag Race season 17 trailer

The trailer for Drag Race season 17 has arrived, and it’s absolutely bonkers.

Premiering on 3 January, the forthcoming batch of episodes will see 14 new queens throw down for the title of ‘America’s Next Drag Superstar’, a grand prize of $200,000 and a spot in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame.”

The fierce lineup is as follows: Acacia Forgot, Arrietty, Crystal Envy, Hormona Lisa, Jewels Sparkles, Joella, Kori King, Lana Ja’Rae, Lexi Love, Lucky Starzzz, Lydia B Kollins, Onya Nurve, Sam Star, Suzie Toot.

In the trailer – which has gooped and gagged fans (including us) – the queens showcase their showstopping runways and talents on a new and glamourous stage.

The drama is also set to be pipping hot this season, with the teaser featuring clips of the contestants throwing shade in the werkroom and “having their moments.”

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Drag Race trailer without a few twists and turns, like the new Badonka Dunk elimination save.

“If you dunk Michelle [Visage], you badonka dunk your way back into the competition,” Ru explains to the queens.

In addition to the Badonka Dunk, “Rate-A-Queen” will make a messy return. However, there will be “an all-new twist” to the judging format this time around.

Lastly, the exciting trailer revealed the new crop of celebrity guest judges making their way to the Drag Race stage.

The A-list lineup includes Katy Perry, Doechii, Hunter Schafer, Betsey Johnson, Quinta Brunson, Sam Smith, Adam Lambert, Tracee Ellis Ross, Law Roach, Juia Schlaepfer, Paul W Downs, Whitney Cummings, Jerrod Carmichael, and June Diane Raphael.

Since the trailer’s release, fans have flocked to social media to express their excitement for Drag Race season 17 and the new batch of RuGirls headed our way.

One fan on Twitter/X wrote: “The main stage got a massive upgrade! Rate A Queen returns but with a twist! The Badonka Dunk twist will save queens if they dunk Michelle Visage! The runways look phenomenal! So excited to see Quinta Brunson & Hunter Schafer! I’m so excited for the drama & fights during Untucked!”

Another viewer echoed similar sentiments, writing: “NEW FIERCE RUNWAY STAGE, NEW TWIST, DOECHII AND LAW IS BACK AGAIN OH WE WON SO BADEDD.”

A third fan added: “They got MONEYYYYYYYYYY this seasons look so expensive hunnyyyyy like even the girls packages are sick.”

While we have three more weeks until Drag Race season 17 makes its grand debut, it’s been confirmed that the queen’s first maxi-challenge will be the iconic “Drag Queens Got Talent” talent show.

Untucked will also return and air immediately after the 90-minute season premiere.

Meet the season 17 queens here (with bios courtesy of WOW Presents Plus), and head over to the series’ official YouTube for more.