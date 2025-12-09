Drag Race season 18 trailer teases dazzling guest judges and shady moments galore

The queens fight for the spotlight in the first trailer for RuPaul’s Drag Race season 18.

On Tuesday (9 December), MTV and WOW Presents Plus shared a teaser for the upcoming season, which revealed Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B, actress and singer Teyana Taylor, music producer Benny Blanco, and singer/former GAY TIMES cover star Dove Cameron as the new celebrity guest judges.

In addition to the aforementioned talents, the new batch of episodes will include appearances by pop star Zara Larsson, actress Brooke Shields, model Iman, comedian Atsuko Okatsuka, singer Amy Taylor, actress Annaleigh Ashford, actress Danielle Pinnock, actress Julianne Nicholson, comedian Sarah Sherman, and music producer Leland.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race is back! 14 new queens shine brighter than ever, and the competition is all lit up with glowing new looks, sparkling new talents and dazzling new guest judges,” Ru says in a voice-over in the trailer.

“But where’s there light, there’s bound to be shade. Who will snatch the spotlight and be crowned America’s Brightest Drag Superstar? Ready, set, glow.”

The trailer also gives fans a sneak peek at some of the season’s dramatic, jaw-dropping moments, such as a queen tearfully saying she misses queer joy and a medical emergency on the runway.

Drag Race season 18 is scheduled to premiere on 2 January with 90-minute episodes. The accompanying after-show, Untucked, will premiere immediately after. As per, the flagship series will be available to stream in the UK and other international territories on WOW Presents Plus.

Like past entries, the 14 new queens will be showing off their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent in front of RuPaul and her panel of staple judges – Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, Ts Madison and Law Roach – for a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame, the title of ‘America’s Next Drag Superstar’ and a cash prize of $200,000.

For their first maxi-challenge, they will be tasked with using leftover items from former contestants to create sickening “Reclaim! Renew! Rejoice!” looks.

For more information on Drag Race season 18’s talented crop of queens – which includes Plane Jane’s drag mother, Bosco’s drag sister, and former backup dancer for Britney Spears and Rihanna – click here.