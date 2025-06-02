His name is Darshen: How the internet fell in love with TikTok’s cutest, queerest couple

His name is Darshen, he doesn’t pack the bags, he doesn’t plan the dinners, and he sure as heck doesn’t get dressed by himself. And why should he, when he has Samuel, his adoring partner?

The couple quickly rose to TikTok fame on Darshen’s account @kdarshen, which now boasts a staggering 72.1 million likes and is watched by over 1.4 million people. Darshen knows a thing or two about going viral, but truly captured our hearts after the couple jumped on the “Hi, my name is” TikTok holiday trend, showing funny videos of couples splitting responsibilities in their relationship…Kind of…

“My name is Samuel…”

Videos of the couple show Samuel, who is a Doctor, taking charge of the practical elements of their trips, like packing the bags, booking the trips, driving the car, carrying the luggage… all while Darshen smiles sweetly and says, “My name is Darshen.”

Samuel seems only too happy to be the one carrying the mental load in the relationship, for no other reason than he just loves his partner. In one TikTok in particular, Samuel lets us know he’s booked the 4.4-star restaurant because Darshen, who smiles to camera, is 5 stars. Swoon!

Now, the couple are adored by fans for their tender, funny and sweet relationship. One commenter said, “New life goals: Find a Samuel, become a Darshen..” while another said, “Being cute all the time is not an easy job.”

Darshen treatment is better than princess treatment, FR

While Darshen is aspirational to many, not least because his lifestyle seems like the stuff dreams are made of, or the fact that his skin is so flawless it could make FaceTune blush, but because the love shared between him and Samuel feels real and abundant.

We can’t get enough of the happy couple!