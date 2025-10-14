Cooper Koch teases “new era” following Monsters success: “I’m excited”

Cooper Koch has expressed excitement for the “new era” of his career.

In 2024, the beloved talent achieved mainstream success with his portrayal of Erik Menendez in the second season of Ryan Murphy’s anthology series, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story – which also starred Nicolas Alexander Chavez as Lyle, Javier Bardem as José Menendez and Chloë Sevigny as Kitty Menendez.

While the crime drama was met with criticism from the Menendez brothers, particularly for the incestuous depiction of their relationship, Monsters was a massive hit for Netflix, reaching the number-one spot in various countries around the world.

Koch’s performance was singled out for praise, earning him both a Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy nomination for Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television.

While he didn’t take home either award, it hasn’t slowed down Koch’s upward trajectory.

In a recent interview with PRIDE, the 29-year-old talent reflected on his monumental year, describing it as “incredible.”

“I’m so happy! My Monsters era is over. There’s a new [season] of Monsters, so it’s nice to be moving forward and moving into a space and a new era and hopefully a bunch of new roles and movies and TV shows and who knows what else,” he told the news outlet.

Koch also revealed his interest in potentially breaking into the comedy genre.

“I was with a friend the other night and she’s a stand-up comedian, and she was like, ‘I think you should do comedy’, and I was like, ‘Okay,” he said. “So, let’s see. Maybe that’s it. Maybe that’s what’s next. I have many funny bones to flex.”

Fortunately, we won’t have to wait too long for Koch’s return to the screen.

Next up, he’ll appear in Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming biographical drama Artificial, starring Andrew Garfield as OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and chronicling his controversial firing and rehiring in 2023.

The Amazon MGM Studios project – described as a “comedic drama set in the world of artificial intelligence“ – will also star Yura Borisov, who achieved worldwide fame for his breakout performance in Anora.

