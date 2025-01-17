Glitter, rainbows and Tactful Pettiness with Cody Rigsby

You’re such a fun and lively person, but in your book, you open up about some deeply vulnerable moments—from your experiences with homelessness to losing a friend to addiction. How did it feel to share that side of yourself with the people who’ve followed you for years?

I believe we can live in duality. We can be happy, joyful, and fun, but still carry trauma and face challenges throughout our lives. Honestly, the joy and silliness we experience are often a product of surviving and making it through hard times. Even having gone through homelessness as a kid, it’s not something I look back on and laugh at, but I do think, ‘Wow, I overcame that.’ And for that, I feel so much stronger. I have no choice but to be grateful and enjoy the life I have now because it’s so much better than it was. I hope that by being vulnerable, others can connect with their own experiences, work through their traumas, and realise that it’s possible to be happy and joyful, even while going through shit.

Over the past five years, you’ve built an impressive brand with Peloton. I’m not sure if it’s just me, but it’s so incredible to see you thrive as an openly gay man in the fitness space and be so celebrated for it.

Well, I think it’s interesting. As gay men, we’ve always been fed this image of super hot, chiseled guys—where it’s all about appearance, six-pack abs, and that sort of thing. So, we’ve developed a mentality around that. What I’ve tried to do with my classes at Peloton is focus on helping people become their best selves—strongest, most resilient selves—and make the space more inclusive. I want to make it less intimidating because I think that’s one of the biggest hurdles. People often think, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing. I’m going to look stupid. I’m intimidated. People are going to make fun of me.’ And I’m like, ‘I’ll distract everyone with my silly dancing and dumb jokes. Come have fun, and let this movement become something you enjoy and build a habit around, so you feel your best.’ So, that’s where my purpose lies in the fitness world—as a queer representative.

Well, I’m not sure you can call it “silly dancing” now that you’ve placed third on Dancing with the Stars…

There we go. Some of it’s silly, some of it’s sexy, and some of it’s wildly inappropriate, but we try to keep it fun and moving.

How do you decide which projects or collaborations to take on as an openly gay person? What do you look for when expanding your brand outside of Peloton?

That’s a really good question. Now that I’ve had the chance to put in a lot of work and build a reputable brand that people trust, I try to find opportunities within the spaces I occupy to be a queer storyteller. Whether that’s in my book, where I shared vulnerable sides of coming to terms with my sexuality, my relationship with my mom, and the loss of a best friend, or on Dancing with the Stars, where I made sure to dance to a Kim Petras song. I’m not sure if they’ve ever had a trans woman singer on that show before, but it was important to me to include that. Even talking about my relationship at the time in such a public space and showing gay love was significant to me. I choose projects where I can bring a little glitter and rainbow into the mix.

I take every opportunity that comes my way, and that’s something I’ve always said about Peloton. I’ve said this many times—the Peloton bike, in a way, feels like this little gay Trojan horse that people bring into their homes. They think they’re just signing up for a fitness class, but then they end up taking my class, they love me, and hear my story. Hopefully, that has a positive impact on how they view queer people. I truly believe that real change starts from the grassroots level or within smaller communities. If you can change one mind, that person will have a domino effect on everyone they surround themselves with. That’s something I’m really proud of.

Let’s talk about the podcast, which launched in June 2024. You had worked for around two years with Andrew to get it off the ground, right?

Yeah, so Tactful Pettiness is my podcast with my co-host, Andrew Chappelle, who’s a Broadway and TV actor, and one of the funniest people I know. The people I enjoy most in life are the ones I can laugh with and make silly jokes with, and he’s definitely top-tier in that department. I was in LA—probably for the American Music Awards—and stayed with him. That’s when we started brainstorming the idea of doing a podcast. We shot a sizzle reel and sent it out, but didn’t really get traction or land a deal until about a year—maybe even a year and a half—later. It’s been an amazing project over the last six months. It’s something I get to do with one of my best friends, and it’s been really wonderful to create a community of people who just want to have fun and be silly. Hopefully, they’re also inspired by the advice of two very opinionated homosexuals.