The Comeback: Lisa Kudrow’s hit HBO comedy to return for season 3

The Comeback is returning to our TV screens.

On June 27, it was announced that HBO had greenlit a third and final season of the Lisa Kudrow and Michael Patrick King-created comedy.

The hilarious series follows veteran TV actress Valerie Cherish as she attempts to make a return to Hollywood after years out of the spotlight.

In addition to Kudrow reprising her role as Valerie, The Comeback season three will feature the return of Laura Silverman as reality show producer Jane, Dan Bucatinsky as Val’s publicist, and Damian Young as Val’s husband, Mark.

“Valerie Cherish has found her way back to the current television landscape. Neither of us are surprised she did,” Kudrow and King said in a statement.

The EVP of HBO & Max’s Comedy Programming, Amy Gravitt, also celebrated The Comeback news in a separate statement.

“No matter what the industry throws at her, Valerie Cherish is a survivor. On the 20th Anniversary of her debut, Michael Patrick King and Lisa Kudrow have brilliantly scripted her return to HBO, and we can’t wait to see that,” she wrote.

As of this writing, an official release date for season three has not been announced.

TV viewers were introduced to The Comeback in 2005. Across the season’s 13 episodes, Valerie wades back into the spotlight after snagging a role on the new sitcom Room and Bored.

With the series being her first big job since starring in I’m It!, Valerie agrees to have a film crew document her return to TV in a reality show titled The Comeback.

Following a nearly 10-year absence, fans were finally treated to an eight-episode second season. This time around, Valerie attempts to build off the popularity of the reality TV genre by producing a new pilot for Real Housewives creative and Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen.

In addition to crafting a return to the reality TV world, Valerie is cast as a fictionalised version of herself in an HBO series, Seeing Red, which chronicles the writer and producer who tormented her on I’m It!

Since its release, The Comeback has generated rave reviews from critics and fans, with many lauding Kudrow’s performance and the show’s brilliant comedy.

The series has also received love in the award show circuit, with the first season earning Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series.

Check out the official announcement for The Comeback season three below.