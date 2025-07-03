“I can really go in”: Drag Race’s Naysha Lopez responds to Gottmik and Violet Chachki shade

Naysha Lopez got candid when addressing Violet Chachki and Gottmik’s comments about Roscoe’s Tavern in Chicago.

Over the last few years, the LGBTQIA+ hotspot has been home to viewing parties for RuPaul’s Drag Race and its popular spin-off, All Stars.

During the event, which airs the latest episode of the season, attendees are usually treated to special appearances and interviews from the queens who are currently competing or past contestants.

While Roscoe viewing parties have become a hit with fans, Drag Race veterans Violet and Gottmik don’t appear to share the same fondness for them.

In a recent episode of their No Gorge podcast, the duo shared their unfiltered opinion on the aforementioned event while discussing the discourse surrounding All Stars 10 – specifically Ginger Minj and Denali’s lip sync.

“Vanjie actually sent me a clip of it the other day, and I was so scared because I was like, ‘Why did she send that to me?’ Because she never sends me Drag Race stuff,” Gottmik said.

“I was like, ‘Oh my god, am I like mentioned? Was Denali going off on Roscoe’s or something?”

At the mention of Roscoe’s, Violet responded: “Girl, Roscoe’s is like… I can’t, I can’t, I can’t.”

After initially suggesting they should “stop talking” about the subject, Gottmik went on to say: “I mean, that actually needs to be studied. Some of these girls are ready to risk it all.”

The season seven star added: “Risk it all to sit on a f**king patio chair at some f**king bar… the bar is monetising boots on on ya’lls, basically spilling the tea. Like, get a podcast girl, why are you letting them monetise all the tea?”

“No, it’s so crazy to me. Literally, stop risking your careers for Roscoe’s,” Gottmik exclaimed before Violet added, “We should make t-shirts. Like what is going on, you guys?”

A few days later, the duo’s Drag Race franchise sister and Roscoe’s Tavern staple, Naysha, responded to their critiques during a viewing party for episode nine of All Stars 10.

“All jokes aside, I’ve been calling them Tweedledee and Tweedledum, and I can really go in… I won’t do that. I’m talking about Violet and Gottmik, two of the nicest queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race,” the season eight star told the crowd.

“They have a podcast. They do a thing. Blah blah blah, whatever. And they were saying that they don’t understand why queens risk their entire careers and come on Roscoe’s and, you know, give the tea.

“Two things: When they come here… First off, this is one of the best places you could ever work. Ever. Every single queen that works here is treated like the queen that they are. The implication that they’re coming here and we’re just making money off them… Baby, every single one of these people up here is getting a check. Every single person is getting paid.”

Naysha went on to say that none of the queens who have made appearances at Roscoe’s have ruined their career for giving tea because she’s well aware of what they can or can’t say.

“And this goes for every single person that says I talk too much… Because yes, I do. But if you notice, whenever I interject or start talking about something… when we have girls up there [on stage], I tell them what they can’t say, and how they should word it. Their opinions, their feelings,” she continued.

“I’ve been on the show. I’ve read the contract. I know what you can and cannot do. We’re aware of it. You are not at risk of losing your career. On the contrary, we’re giving you a platform to be yourself, to tell your side. And if the show did not highlight who you are as a person, I’m glad that for two hours and 30 minutes, you can do it right here at Roscoe’s.”

Towards the end of her statement, the All Stars 8 talent exclaimed that no one is forced to attend Roscoe viewing parties, adding that it has become a hot spot for new queens.

“Every single girl from the last season, it has now become, ‘I got on Drag Race, when do I go to Roscoe’s?’ It’s a thing. Now, no disrespect to Violet and her little minion at all – I wouldn’t be a drag queen if I don’t throw a little bit of shade,” she continued.

“No disrespect, but listen, when you’re going to say little things like this, mean what you say and say what you mean. Don’t imply because that’s just lying.”

You can check out the complete Roscoe’s viewing party for All Stars 10 episode nine here.