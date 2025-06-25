‘I need them!’: Olympo fans go wild over Agustín Della Corte and Juan Perales BTS photos

New BTS photos of Agustín Della Corte and Juan Perales on the set of Olympo have sent fans into a thirst-fueled frenzy.

On 20 June, Netflix finally released the Spanish teen drama after months of teasing.

Created by Jan Matheu, Laia Foguet and Ibai Abad, Olympo explores the “sporting, emotional and life adventures of a group of elite young athletes” who will have to test the lengths they are willing to go to achieve success.

The official synopsis reads: “At the CAR Pirineos, the best athletes in the country train, such as Amaia, the captain of the national artistic swimming team, a self-demanding girl who does not allow herself to make mistakes.

“But when Núria, her best friend and teammate, surpasses her for the first time, Amaia realizes that some athletes are improving their performance in inexplicable ways… After years of pushing their bodies to the limit and sacrificing their lives for the sport, they face the dilemma: how far are they willing to go?”

Since its release, Olympo has become a breakout hit with TV enthusiasts, who have praised the show for its juicy storylines, extremely attractive cast and shocking twists.

In addition to the aforementioned feats, the series has been lauded for its LGBTQIA+ representation, particularly regarding the characters Roque Pérez (Corte) and Sebas Sendón (Perales).

While many fans (including us) have already binge-watched the first season multiple times, some of the show’s stars have graciously kept the Olympo content flowing by sharing never-before-seen BTS photos.

On 22 June, Clara Galle – who plays competitive artistic swimmer Amaia Olaberria – reflected on her experience making the sports drama in a heartfelt post on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clara Galle🌀 (@claaragalle)

“I hope you’re enjoying OLYMPO at least half as much as we did filming it. It’s been one of the most incredible experiences I’ve ever had. I wish I could bottle all the energy I had on set and take it everywhere,” her caption read.

“Thanks to my colleagues for taking this so seriously and yet so playfully. The important thing about all of this was forming the 🍍 we made. To all the wonderful directors.”

Galle’s post also included numerous photos from her time on the Olympo set, including an adorable shot of Perales sitting on Corte’s lap.

Of course, it didn’t take long for Roque and Sebas fans to go wild over the cheeky photo on social media, with one X/Twitter user writing: “LOOK AT THEM OH MY GODDDDD.”

Another viewer tweeted: “If they do an Elite plot twist to make these two not be together, the writers’ gonna have to deal with me.”

A third fan joked: “I’m about to watch Olympo for the plot The “plot” in question.”

In addition to Corte, Perales and Galle, Olympo stars Nuno Gallego as Cristian, Nira Osahia as Zoe Moral, María Romanillos as Núria Bórges, Marti Cordero as Charlie Lago, Juan Perales as Sebas Senghor and Najwa Khliwa as Fátima Amazian.

More incoming: Laura Ubach as Peque, Juan López-Tagle as Jacobo Fuentes, Alexandra Prokhorova as Svetlana, Melina Matthews as Jana Castro, Mario de la Rosa as Javier Montes and Andy Duato.

For more spicy Olympo content, click here.