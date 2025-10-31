Charlie Sheen clarifies his comments regarding his past sexual experiences with men

Charlie Sheen has cleared up a few things about his past sexual experiences with men.

Back in September, the 60-year-old actor released his new memoir, The Book of Sheen and a new Netflix documentary, aka Charlie Sheen.

The two projects explored Sheen’s expansive career, controversial personal life and his battle with substance abuse.

In addition to the aforementioned talking points, the memoir and documentary will shine a light on the Two and a Half Men star’s sexual experiences with men.

In an interview with PEOPLE at the time, Sheen gave insight into his same sex encounters, revealing that they began when he was using crack.

“That’s what started it. That’s where it was born, or sparked,” he explained.

“And whatever chunks of time that I was off the pipe, trying to navigate that, trying to come to terms with it – ‘Where did that come from?… Why did that happen? – and then just finally being like, ‘So what?’ Some of it was weird. A lot of it was f**king fun, and life goes on.”

The Hot Shots actor went on to tell the publication that he’s “not going to run away“ from his past or let it own him.

Naturally, Sheen’s revelation made massive waves in the news cycle and on social media.

However, in a recent interview on the In Depth with Grant Bensinger podcast, the Wall Street star clarified that his past experiences with men weren’t as “graphic” as some may think.

“When people say ‘sex with men,’ you immediately think of, like, butt sex. Sorry to be graphic, but that’s kind of where the mind goes, right? It was that,” he explained.

“I don’t want to be like, ‘Okay, I did this thing, but this and that part of it didn’t happen.’ But it didn’t. I don’t know that that matters, but that’s the only part of it that I’m like, it wasn’t full-fledged, man… they say you experiment in college, you know? I never went to college, so maybe that explains it.”

Toward the end of his statement, Sheen said that he wasn’t clarifying his experience out of “shame” or fear of judgment.

“It’s just kind of like a, ‘Huh, [sex with men] is a bit of a broad category,” he added.

In aka Charlie Sheen, the Anger Management star said it was “f*cking liberating” to open up about his sexual past.

“It’s like a train didn’t come through the side of the restaurant. A f**king piano didn’t fall out of the sky. No one ran into the room and shot me,” he exclaimed.

The Book of Sheen and aka Charlie Sheen are now available to buy and stream, respectively.