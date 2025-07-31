17 celeb parents who show fierce, unwavering support for their trans children

Over the past few years, our trans and non-binary siblings have become primary targets for conservative lawmakers and political figures, who have made it their mission to roll back their rights.

From the 47th president of the United States introducing harmful executive orders that restrict gender-affirming care for trans youth and ban trans athletes from competing in sports, to the UK Supreme Court ruling that the legal definition of a woman is based on biological sex, the existence of trans and non-binary people is being continually questioned and undermined. Beyond the political sphere, the community also faces backlash from figures in the entertainment industry who use their platforms to spread misinformation and hate.

With anti-LGBTQIA+ sentiment growing by the day, it’s more important than ever to see high-profile stars openly loving and celebrating their trans and non-binary children. From Charlize Theron embracing her trans daughter in multiple interviews to Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union honouring their daughter Zaya at award shows, these celebrity parents offer beautiful examples of what true trans allyship looks like.

Check out our full list below.

Robert De Niro

Back in April, Airyn De Niro publicly came out as trans in an interview with Them, saying it “feels right” to finally share her identity. She credited other trans women who have embraced visibility for inspiring her journey.

“Getting to see them in their success, being honest and open in public spaces,” she said, “I’m like, you know what? Maybe it’s not too late for me. Maybe I can start.”

Shortly after Airyn opened up about her gender identity, Oscar-winning icon Robert De Niro showed his support in a statement to Variety. “I loved and supported Aaron as my Aaron, and now I love and support Airyn as my daughter,” he told the outlet. “I don’t know what the big deal is. I love all my children.”

Cynthia Nixon

Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon first spoke publicly about her trans son in February while attending a rally in support of gender-affirming care.

“I’m here as a longtime New Yorker, and I’m here as a person who loves my city and my state. Most importantly, I am here today as the mother of a proud trans man,” she told the roaring crowd.

“I am here today as the aunt of a proud trans man. My best friend’s kid is trans, and my kid’s best friend is trans. My wife and I — our lives are filled with the most amazing, beautiful, brave trans people, young and old, but especially young.”

Charlize Theron

In 2019, The Old Guard star Charlize Theron – a longtime advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community – revealed to The Daily Mail that her daughter Jackson is trans.

“Yes, I thought she was a boy, too. Until she looked at me when she was three years old and said, ‘I’m not a boy.’ My job as a parent is to celebrate them and to love them and to make sure that they have everything they need in order to be what they want to be. And I will do everything in my power for my kids to have that right and to be protected within that,” she said.

A few months later, the Atomic Blonde star opened up to Pride Source about why she felt it was important to publicly acknowledge her daughter’s gender identity.

“My daughter’s story is really her story, and one day, if she chooses, she’ll tell it. I feel like, as her mother, it was important for me to let the world know that I would appreciate it if they used the right pronouns for her,” she explained.

“It became harder for us as she got older — people were still writing about her using the wrong pronouns, and I was still talking about her in the press using the wrong pronoun. It really hurt her feelings. I don’t want to be that mom, and that’s why I said what I said a while back.”

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union-Wade

NBA star Dwyane Wade and TV and film icon Gabrielle Union are prime examples of trans allies, consistently using their platforms to support not only their daughter Zaya but also the broader community.

In a 2020 interview with Ellen, the former basketball star opened up about how he and the Bring It On star responded to Zaya coming out, revealing: “We take our roles and responsibilities as parents very seriously. So when our child comes home with a question or an issue, it’s our job as parents to listen and give them the best information we can and the best feedback we can.

“That doesn’t change because sexuality is now involved in it. Our 12-year-old came home and said, ‘I want to talk to you guys. I think going forward, I’m ready to live my truth, and I want to be referenced as she/her. I’d love for you guys to call me Zaya.’”

Dwyane said it was his and Gabrielle’s “jobs to go out and get information, to reach out to every relationship we have” to educate themselves about the trans experience — even reaching out to members of the cast of the queer drama Pose.

Marcia Gay Harden

In May 2023, Hollywood icon Marcia Gay Harden – best known for her roles in Miller’s Crossing and Mystic River – revealed that she has a non-binary child during an appearance at the Drag Isn’t Dangerous telethon, a livestream event addressing anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in the United States.

During the broadcast, Harden told co-host Adam Shankman and the audience: “What drives me is because it’s right, and what’s happening right now is wrong. What drives me is, my children are all queer. My eldest child is non-binary. My son is gay. My youngest is fluid. And you know, they are my kids, and they teach me every day.”

Marlon Waynes

Scary Movie star and legendary comedian Marlon Wayans is another celebrity who has unapologetically embraced his trans child. In an interview with The Breakfast Club, the White Chicks star opened up about his trans son, Kai, and why it’s essential for parents to give their children the freedom to be themselves.

“As a parent, I just want my kids to be free. I want them to be free in spirit, free in thought, free to be themselves. The more you know yourself, the more you can govern yourself, the more you live your truth, the happier your existence,” he explained. “So if they can’t get that in a household with their father and mother, how the f**k do I send them out into the world with that kind of confidence?”

In addition to expressing his love for Kai in interviews, Wayans has also shown support on social media, sharing Pride posts and defending his son from bigoted public figures.

Rosie O’Donnell

Like many of her peers, legendary comedian Rosie O’Donnell opened up about her child’s non-binary journey in an interview. While discussing her guest appearance in And Just Like That and her move to Ireland following Trump’s win, the LGBTQIA+ icon told Variety: “I have a little one who is non-binary — 12 years old — and it was the most interesting thing.

“They said to me, ‘Mommy, I’m non-binary. I’m not a boy and I’m not a girl.’ I said, ‘Okay, fantastic.’ They go, ‘My pronouns are they/them, and I’d like them respected.’ I will do my very best, right? Who are they, Harvey Milk reincarnated?”