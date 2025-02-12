Ariana Grande breaks silence on fans shipping her with Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo

Ariana Grande has addressed fans who are shipping her with Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo.

Back in November, moviegoers worldwide were finally treated to the highly anticipated film adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, Wicked: Part One explores the unlikely friendship between Elphaba Thropp (Erivo), a powerful young woman misunderstood and feared because of her green skin, and Galinda Upland (Grande), a blonde and whimsical woman “gilded by privilege and ambition.”

Following its release, the fantasy adventure became a smash hit amongst critics and viewers, who praised the film for its larger-than-life musical numbers, cast performances and special effects.

In addition to the aforementioned feats, Erivo and Grande’s heartwarming and tear-filled press tour for the film gained equal popularity on social media.

The singers’ various interviews were so beloved that some of their fans even shipped them together as a couple.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Grande addressed the speculation, joking that people think they’re “secretly married.“

The “Yes, and?” artist also discussed the popular femslash ship “Gelphie”—which supports a romance between Elphaba and Glinda—and the intense fan art she encountered online.

“I wish I could unsee some things. I mean, wow, I had a feeling, but I didn’t know it would be on this scale or this graphic,“ she told the news outlet.

Grande’s recent sit down with The Hollywood Reporter isn’t the first time she dished about “Gelphie.“

When speaking with GAY TIMES in December, the Dangerous Woman singer and Erivo gave insight into why the ship has become so popular with fans.

“I think Elphie is… She’s goes wherever the wind goes. I think she loves Glinda, I think she loves love. And I don’t think there’s anything wrong with celebrating the deep connection the both of them have,“ Erivo explained.

“They do have a real relationship. It is true love, which is probably why people are shipping it. What they build with each other is an unbreakable bond and love.”

Grande added: “And trust and truth and such a safe space for one another, which is what all relationships should be, whether it’s romantic or platonic.”

The ‘Into You‘ singer went on to say that Glinda “might be a little in the closet“ and didn’t rule out a future where “Gelphie“ is canon in live-action: “You never know, give it a little more time. It is just a true love, and I think that transcends sexuality.

“It’s a deep safety within each other, and that’s why [fans] probably ship it.”

Watch GAY TIMES’ interview with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande here or below.