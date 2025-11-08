All’s Fair: Why gays are obsessed with Ryan Murphy’s critically panned legal drama

Ryan Murphy’s critically panned new series All’s Fair has captivated the gays, girls and theys.

On 4 November, the legal drama made its highly anticipated premiere on Hulu in the US and Disney+ in the UK.

Backed by an all-star cast, All’s Fair follows a group of female lawyers who leave their male-dominated law firm to open a “powerhouse” practice.

As per the synopsis: “Fierce, brilliant, and emotionally complicated, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances—both in the courtroom and within their own ranks. In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don’t just play the game—they change it.”

All’s Fair brings together an array of familiar faces from the Ryan Murphy TV universe, including Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story), Niecy Nash-Betts (Monsters), Kim Kardashian (American Horror Story) and Naomi Watts (Fued: Capote vs The Swans).

The series also features Hollywood icon and Oscar-nominated actress Glenn Close, Teyana Taylor and Matthew Noszka.

Following its three-episode premiere, All’s Fair debuted with a shocking 0% on Rotten Tomatoes, with its rating rising to 5% as of 7 November.

Among the various negative reviews, many critics panned the show for its writing, direction, and cast performances, with some specifically slamming Kardashian’s acting.

The Hollywood Reporter said: “Kardashian’s performance, stiff and affectless without a single authentic note, is exactly what the writing, also stiff and affectless without a single authentic note, merits.”

TIME Magazine echoed similar sentiments, writing: “This is what three men and the army of big-name female actors who also signed on as executive producers think women want to see? It’s possible to pander so hard to your target audience, you wind up insulting them instead.”

The Guardian added: “Fascinatingly, incomprehensibly, existentially terrible… It’s so awful, it feels almost contemptuous.”

While All’s Fair has been panned by the majority of critics, it has been embraced by the gays, girls and theys on social media, who have praised the drama for being “campy” and “so bad that it’s good”.

“All’s Fair series is fun, cunty, women-led, high fashion, terrible script, horrible acting and believe it or not, Kim K is not the worst part of it. Ryan Murphy has done it again, I’m sat,” one viewer on X/Twitter wrote.

Another fan tweeted: “All is Fair – is really built for the millennial gays. I’m ALL in and LOVING it!”

A third viewer added: “All’s Fair is a great show if you have no high expectations, it’s fabulous… stop complaining.”

Check out more social media reactions to All’s Fair below.

New episodes of All’s Fair drop every Tuesday on Hulu (US) and Disney+ (UK).