All’s Fair: Why gays are obsessed with Ryan Murphy’s critically panned legal drama

Ryan Murphy’s critically panned new series All’s Fair has captivated the gays, girls and theys.
On 4 November, the legal drama made its highly anticipated premiere on Hulu in the US and Disney+ in the UK.
Backed by an all-star cast, All’s Fair follows a group of female lawyers who leave their male-dominated law firm to open a “powerhouse” practice.
As per the synopsis: “Fierce, brilliant, and emotionally complicated, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances—both in the courtroom and within their own ranks. In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don’t just play the game—they change it.”
All’s Fair brings together an array of familiar faces from the Ryan Murphy TV universe, including Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story), Niecy Nash-Betts (Monsters), Kim Kardashian (American Horror Story) and Naomi Watts (Fued: Capote vs The Swans).
The series also features Hollywood icon and Oscar-nominated actress Glenn Close, Teyana Taylor and Matthew Noszka.
Following its three-episode premiere, All’s Fair debuted with a shocking 0% on Rotten Tomatoes, with its rating rising to 5% as of 7 November.
Among the various negative reviews, many critics panned the show for its writing, direction, and cast performances, with some specifically slamming Kardashian’s acting.
The Hollywood Reporter said: “Kardashian’s performance, stiff and affectless without a single authentic note, is exactly what the writing, also stiff and affectless without a single authentic note, merits.”
TIME Magazine echoed similar sentiments, writing: “This is what three men and the army of big-name female actors who also signed on as executive producers think women want to see? It’s possible to pander so hard to your target audience, you wind up insulting them instead.”
The Guardian added: “Fascinatingly, incomprehensibly, existentially terrible… It’s so awful, it feels almost contemptuous.”
While All’s Fair has been panned by the majority of critics, it has been embraced by the gays, girls and theys on social media, who have praised the drama for being “campy” and “so bad that it’s good”.
“All’s Fair series is fun, cunty, women-led, high fashion, terrible script, horrible acting and believe it or not, Kim K is not the worst part of it. Ryan Murphy has done it again, I’m sat,” one viewer on X/Twitter wrote.
Another fan tweeted: “All is Fair – is really built for the millennial gays. I’m ALL in and LOVING it!”
A third viewer added: “All’s Fair is a great show if you have no high expectations, it’s fabulous… stop complaining.”
Check out more social media reactions to All’s Fair below.
Critics realizing their reviews of all’s fair ended up making people watch and love the show #AllsFair pic.twitter.com/4btDpjeL3c
— leandre koffi (@leandek15) November 6, 2025
am i the only one who is enjoying ryan murphy’s all’s fair show?.. pic.twitter.com/LbJMjdSuA7
— chu (@THEHORRORGOTH) November 4, 2025
All’s Fair is a 10/10 so far I don’t see the reasoning for the outrage pic.twitter.com/tlNz42SjKS
— ✮ (@1of1Barbie) November 4, 2025
Someone said the dressing at the all’s fair law firm isn’t realistic but yall forgetting it’s a firm ran by women representing women. They are away from men policing them; the rules are probably come to work slay both in your outfits and in your craft #AllsFair pic.twitter.com/VYiGyoZ6vm
— leandre koffi (@leandek15) November 6, 2025
the random cuts? 😭 all’s fair is truly giving amateur movie and i’m sat pic.twitter.com/aEg5odXgQR
— Zac⚡️ (@zachaniffx) November 5, 2025
All’s Fair greatest show of all time. pic.twitter.com/ccL0yFdlho
— andres (@DblAuntAndres) November 5, 2025
All’s fair is a great show if you have no high expectations, it’s fabulous… stop complaining #AllsFair pic.twitter.com/78S5dYyrGF
— skinny legend? (@wale__awe) November 6, 2025
I’m sorry but alls is fair is amazing! Idk who came into thinking they were going to watch an Oscar movie but this is good! Love the plot lines great actors all around, and honestly for Kim not being an actress she did pretty good. Give me 2 more seasons please !
— GIZZ_ELLA✌ (@LoveGizz) November 8, 2025
alls fair is NOT that bad, it’s chic and camp like clearly it’s not here for awards it’s just a silly girls drama that is over the top and doesn’t take itself super seriously…it’s mess for the gworls and the gays truly pic.twitter.com/YiwAM9sAZh
— the girl in the bubble🫧🪄 (@potaylortotstoo) November 5, 2025
All’s Fair is the people’s princess I fear! Heartwarming, Kunty, campy and relatable in the most unorthodox way. And it looks fabulous. Unfortunately I’m sat! pic.twitter.com/MbmrSQlUNb
— Koko Clay (@darealkokoclay) November 4, 2025
glenn close serves this hard in all’s fair and you expect me not to watch? pic.twitter.com/1rC4tfiaN4
— a (@hereditvry_) November 6, 2025
All’s Fair is sooo good. Idk what the critics are talking about. pic.twitter.com/a4e3Shb86Z
— Gee (@RadiogeeTv) November 4, 2025
I’ve started watching All’s Fair, and it’s gloriously silly. Selling Sunsets meets Suits meets Real Housewives. I’m addicted. pic.twitter.com/Mk6oK7bDyW
— Lizzie 🇺🇦 🌻 (@biscuit_ersed) November 4, 2025
I’m not believing for one second a show with Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close is the worst show ever. Bye. I will be watching. https://t.co/gLUgRepsV3
— Brown Suga Mocha (@vintagemenace) November 5, 2025
Perfect. Who wants to do a watch party https://t.co/xDSGbotlga
— ciarra (@ciarra12step) November 4, 2025
I did watch one episode so far. I like it! It’s definitely campy. But I can’t wait to see more of Sarah Paulson character. She seems unhinged lol https://t.co/AGdU5pukSx
— Abigaail (@Abigaail) November 5, 2025
I ain’t gone hold you…… I like #AllsFair pic.twitter.com/I8PkHeBqul
— Ken™️✨ (@__ItsKen_) November 6, 2025
Alls Fair is the CUNTIEST, CHICEST AND CAMPIEST piece of television i have ever watched #AllsFair pic.twitter.com/6nakjIWdEm
— andrej (@gaggedthemabit9) November 4, 2025
I finally started #AllsFair and… i’m actually enjoying it. Yall hate fun. Idk. pic.twitter.com/MoB5F6AJzP
— 𝕜𝕚𝕠𝕟 . (@MrFlyyyGuyyy) November 6, 2025
This scene alone made watching the show worth it #Allsfair pic.twitter.com/VgeMwkMq9r
— anki ☾ (@PAULSONLEG4CY) November 5, 2025
Just woman , bad acting and real fashion and jewelry. I’m hooked ! #AllsFair pic.twitter.com/6PKO5JeEpL
— 🐝NI🍹 𐚁 (@blssbee_) November 4, 2025
Finally a show with fun not everything need to be super serious give me ten seasons #AllsFair pic.twitter.com/8DfyK7GbJo
— leandre koffi (@leandek15) November 4, 2025
the outfits from this show? camp and glamour at its FINEST 🙂↕️ #AllsFair pic.twitter.com/XGGIWk7OjU
— clara (@claralbbh) November 5, 2025
New episodes of All’s Fair drop every Tuesday on Hulu (US) and Disney+ (UK).