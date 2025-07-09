Wednesday and Enid’s relationship takes a complicated turn in the season 2 trailer

Netflix has released the official trailer for Wednesday’s long- long-long-long-long- awaited second season and – sigh – it looks Wenclair shippers are in trouble.

In the two-minute teaser, Jenna Ortega’s macabre title character returns to Nevermore Academy — the first time she’s ever willingly returned to a school, as Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) notes — where she’s greeted by a legion of admirers, including students and teachers.

Although her best friend Enid (Emma Meyers) declares that their second year will be “so much fun,” Wednesday has a premonition about Enid’s death, which she believes is her own “fault.”

In another scene — presumably a dream or nightmare sequence — Enid can be seen lunging at Wednesday’s neck, screaming, “I die because of you!”

Joanna Lumley also makes her (absolutely) fabulous debut as Morticia’s mother, Grandmama, telling Wednesday that “women like us forge our own path”, while a plethora of nefarious creatures cause havoc at Nevermore.

As the trailer ends, Wednesday informs an off-screen character in her signature sardonic drawl that her surname is spelt with two d’s – “like a padded room”.

In addition to Ortega, Meyers and Zeta-Jones, season two will see the return of Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams, Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay, Georgie Farmer as Ajax Pertropolus, Victor Dorobantu as Thing, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo as Ritchie Santiago and Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin.

Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Moosa Mostafa, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter and Noah B. Taylor join the cast as regulars, while guest stars include Lumley, Jamie McShane, Joonas Suotamo, Fred Armisen, Christopher Lloyd, Thandiwe Newton, Heather Matarazzo, Haley Joel Osment, Frances O’Connor and Lady Gaga.

The synopsis for season two reads: “Wednesday Addams returns to prowl the Gothic Halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await. This season, Wednesday must navigate family, friends and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem.

“Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery.”

Part 1 of Wednesday season two premieres 6 August, while Part 2 drops on 3 September. Watch the trailer below.