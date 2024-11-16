Tomb Raider: Sophie Turner to play Lara Croft in Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Prime Video series

Attention Tomb Raider fans! Sophie Turner is reportedly stepping into Lara Croft’s iconic boots.

Back in January 2023, Deadline announced that Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge was set to create a new TV adaptation of the beloved video game series for Amazon Studios.

While details surrounding the project were kept under wraps, it was revealed that the series would be part of a new Tomb Raider universe, including a film and video games.

A year later, the upcoming show received a full series order, which Amazon and MGM Studios boss Jennifer Salke revealed at a TV upfront event.

“I’m so happy to announce that we have ordered the epic, globetrotting series Tomb Raider… Fans and newcomers can look forward to exhilarating adventures that honour the legacy of this iconic character,” she said.

Waller-Bridge echoed similar sentiments in her own statement, describing the project as an incredible privilege.

“If I could tell my teenage self this was happening, I think she’d explode. Tomb Raider has been a huge part of my life, and I feel incredibly privileged to be bringing it to television with such passionate collaborators,” she said.

“Lara Croft means a lot to me, as she does to many, and I can’t wait to go on this adventure. Bats ‘n all.”

Since that fateful day, fans have eagerly awaited new updates – specifically regarding the new actress set to play Lara… until now.

On 14 November, Deadline revealed that Game of Thrones star Turner was in negotiations for the iconic role.

In October, sources informed the news outlet that Turner was in the running alongside Bohemian Rhapsody star Lucy Boynton.

As of this writing, Amazon MGM Studios has yet to officially confirm the exciting news.

The recent Tomb Raider developments come six years after Alicia Vikander portrayed the beloved explorer in the 2018 reboot film.

Based on Crystal Dynamics’ 2013 game, the action-packed feature followed Lara as she embarked on her very first adventure on the island of Yamatai.

Despite the film receiving mixed reviews from critics, a sequel was rumoured to be in the works, with Lovecraft Country showrunner Misha Green penning the script.

However, in 2022, plans for the project unravelled after MGM lost the film rights, resulting in Green and Vikander’s exit.

While we’ll have to wait a bit longer for the new live-action Tomb Raider show, a new animated adaptation recently dropped on Netflix, titled –Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft.

Check out the trailer here or below.