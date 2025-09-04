Tip Toe: Alan Cumming and David Morrissey to lead Russell T Davies’ new LGBTQ+ drama

Russel T Davies’ new LGBTQIA+ drama has received a massive update.

Earlier this year, it was announced that the It’s a Sin creator was working on a new project with Channel 4 titled Tip Toe.

Set in Manchester, the five-part series will explore “the most corrosive forces facing the LGBTQIA+ community today, examining the danger as prejudice creeps back into our lives.

The synopsis reads: “Leo runs a bar on Canal Street, Clive’s an electrician with two teenage sons. But just as life should be settling down, the world around them is growing more tense. Words become weapons, opinions become radicalised, and gradually, two neighbours become deadly enemies in a tense, suburban thriller which challenges everything we consider to be safe.

“The series, populated with a cast of vibrant characters and underscored with Davies’ trademark wit and deft humour, is an urgent yet gripping tale that brings a spotlight to bear on the re-emergence of an incipient threat.”

Over the last few months, additional details have been kept under wraps.

However, on 4 September, Davies and Channel 4 finally shared a new update on the series, revealing the casting of Alan Cumming and David Morrissey as Leo and Clive, respectively.

In a statement, Cumming celebrated the news, describing his upcoming collaboration with Davies as “over 20 years” in the making.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell T Davies (@russelltdavies63)

“The best things in life are worth waiting for, and the best people. Russell T Davies and I have been trying to work together for over 20 years,” he said.

“Now, not only are we working together but doing so with one of my dearest and oldest friends, Dave Morrissey, and in a piece of work I think is so brilliant, prescient and necessary. I don’t say this lightly, but this is truly an honour.”

Morrissey echoed similar sentiments, adding: “I’m delighted to be working with Russell again, and also to be working with Alan, who has been a great friend of mine for over 40 years, but we’ve never had the chance to work together. It’s a privilege to be with them both on this astonishing piece of work.”

According to the network, filming of Tip Toe is currently underway in Manchester.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell T Davies (@russelltdavies63)

In addition to Cumming and Morrissey, the upcoming series will feature a star-studded cast, including Pooky Quesnel as Clive’s wife, Marie; Jackson Connor as Clive’s youngest son, George; Joseph Evans as George’s older brother, Saul; Elizabeth Berrington as Leo’s best friend, Stephanie; and Iz Hesketh as Zee.

More star power incoming: Shakeel Kimotho as Hanna, an employee at Leo’s bar (Spit & Polish); Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo as the bar’s manager Judy; Paul Rhys as Canal Street regular Melba; Charlie Condou as Leo’s ex-husband Curtis and Denise Welch as Diane.

As of this writing, a release date for Tip Toe has not been announced.