The White Lotus star Arnas Fedaravicius responds to thirsty “gay” DMs

To the surprise of no one, The White Lotus star Arnas Fedaravicius has been flooded with thirsty DMs from the gays.

The Lithuanian actor, who plays the hunky Valentin on the HBO drama, has become one of the internet’s— or, should we say, Gay Twitter’s—latest objects of affection due to his steamy shirtless scenes; including one very memorable scene where he strips and shows off his butt.

In a recent interview with Club Cine, Fedaravicius was asked whether the love for Valentin had “surprised” him. He revealed that he’s “been receiving so much gay love” and that his “DMs are full” of messages from gay men.

“I saw someone on Instagram do a smash or pass with five of us [actors]: Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong and myself,” he shared. (You can read the whole interview here!)

Fedaravicius initially rose to fame as Sihtric in the BBC Two and Netflix historical drama The Last Kingdom (2017-2022), a role he reprised in the spin-off film Seven Kings Must Die (2023).

Following two brief stints as Masema Dagar in The Wheel of Time and Lukas Nowak in Shetland (both 2023), Fedaravicius landed his mainstream breakthrough on the third season of The White Lotus (2025).

Valentin has been at the centre of drama with the “girls trip trio”—played by Carrie Coon, Leslie Bibb and Michelle Monaghan—as well as the resort’s robbery.

The White Lotus finale aired 6 April, and is now available to stream in the UK on Sky and NOW TV.

As we mourn the series, take a look back at Fedaravicius’ steamy photoshoot for Fault Magazine, where he shows off his godly physique and pays tribute to his pre-fame days as a boxer, below.