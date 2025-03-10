“I wasn’t ready”: The White Lotus viewers respond to full-frontal scene

The White Lotus has provided viewers with another shocking nude scene, and the responses from Gay Twitter are hilarious.

Minor spoilers ahead.

In episode four, the Ratliff family continued to cause mayhem at the titular hot spot, with Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger) pressuring his younger brother Lachlan (Sam Nivola) to get “laid” and Piper feeling anxious about revealing her true intentions to her family regarding her plans to live in Thailand.

Meanwhile, patriarch Timothy (Jason Isaacs) continues to misuse his wife Victoria’s (Parker Posey) prescription lorazepam in secret, driven by his involvement in a major money laundering operation that he has yet to reveal to his family

At the beginning of the episode, when Victoria questions her family about the whereabouts of her missing pills, Timothy—presumably still groggy from the effects of the lorazepam—accidentally exposes his genitalia to Saxon, Piper, and Lochlan.

While the moment elicited exhausted groans from his kids, it sparked quite the opposite reaction on social media (as expected).

“JASON ISAACS’ ROBE COMING OPEN AND SHOWING HIS BASILISK?!” said one user, accompanied by a gif of Anne Hathaway from the 2024 rom-com The Idea of You as she closes her laptop in shock.

“Jason Isaacs full frontal made me spill my soup I wasn’t ready,” tweeted another.

A third wrote: “Thanks to White Lotus and its time honored tradition of flashing junk at least once a season, I now know that Jason Isaacs isn’t circumcised.”

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Isaacs joked about the scene: “Yeah, it is now in my contract for every show I do, so we’ll see. It’ll get easier, hopefully.”

Schwarzenegger, who also had a full-frontal scene in the season three premiere, added: “You should be asking what it was like for us to watch it.”

Check out the best reactions to The White Lotus’ latest full-frontal moment below.

