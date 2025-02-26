“I was looking at that d**k, bro”: Chris Pratt on Patrick Schwarzenegger’s nude scene in The White Lotus

Chris Pratt is making waves with his thirsty comments about his brother-in-law, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and the actor’s full-frontal moment in the season three premiere of The White Lotus.

During a recent interview at the premiere of his latest film, The Electric State, Pratt didn’t hold back when discussing the scene.

“I know exactly where my eyes went,” Pratt told E! News, laughing. “I’m not even blood-related to him, but yeah, I was definitely looking at that d**k, bro.”

Pratt, who’s married to Schwarzenegger’s sister, Katherine, didn’t stop there. He went on to praise Patrick as not just a “physical specimen” but a “really solid actor” as well.

Discussing Schwarzenegger’s portrayal of Saxon in The White Lotus, Pratt emphasised how different the character is from his real-life counterpart.

“He really made the character his own. Saxon’s this privileged, obnoxious guy, but Patrick makes it feel so natural,” Pratt explained. “I’ve been watching him grow as an actor—he’s really committed and driven, and I know he gets that from both his mom and dad.”

Meanwhile, the latest season of The White Lotus has set social media abuzz. Fans are speculating that an incestuous storyline between Saxon and his younger brother Lochlan (played by Sam Nivola) could be in the works.

In the first episode, Saxon asks Lochlan about his porn preferences and then proceeds to strip nude, before closing the bathroom door to masturbate. As he does this, Lochlan lustfully stares at Saxon’s naked body.

The opening moments of episode two continued this storyline, with Lochlan’s eyes fixated on Saxon’s rear.

With HBO’s track record on incest, from Game of Thrones to House of the Dragon and even the second season of The White Lotus, it seems possible that creator Mike White will really go there.

The White Lotus airs every Monday in the UK on NOW TV.