The Wheel of Time star Taylor Napier on polyamory, bisexual visibility and Maksim’s season 3 journey

What does life usually look like for you ahead of the release of a season? Besides dancing to Chappell Roan?

Except for all of that! For me at least, because I play this character that’s a warder who’s essentially a knight or bodyguard, there’s a lot of training and going to the gym. There’s a lot of eating only grilled chicken and rice and being super disciplined, as well as training in sword fighting and stunts. So, there’s a lot of prep there, and that takes up a lot of your day. The other stuff for me is just rewatching the show and remembering the accent I use! We have such a long gap, sometimes, between filming [that I can’t really remember my accent].

With all of this training, are you ready for battle? If the apocalypse comes, should I get behind you?

You should. Yeah, one hundred per cent. Well, I’m ready for battle in a sense. The thing about The Wheel of Time for my character is, I’m in great shape – if I do say so myself – and do all the sword fighting, but in the show it’s all pretty useless if I’m honest. I shouldn’t say that, but [it’s] because I’m trying to protect this fabulous woman who can shoot fire out of her hands. So, I’m not sure how effective I am in protecting her, but it’s nice to have a companion once in a while when you’re traveling!

You say that, but in all of the fantasy and sci-fi shows and films I watch, I’m always drawn to the characters who keep up with the superpowered beings with just hand-to-hand combat. For example, Black Widow is my favourite Avenger.

In a world where so many people can do magic, have powers and all these crazy things, seeing someone who’s normal and able to kick ass is refreshing. They just have to get by as a human. That’s one of the things that is interesting about playing the character. Ultimately, how do you deal with being powerless in a world filled by all these people who are super powerful and have extra special abilities? You can swing the sword around pretty well! You have to use other skills to navigate those combat situations.

Fine, if there’s a zombie apocalypse I’ll come to you.

Come to me! Then we’ll find someone who can do magic, and then I’ll be behind them and you can be behind me.

Alright, let’s get into The Wheel of Time season three. What can you tease about Maksim and the journey he goes on this season? Spoiler free, of course, because the fans will hire an assassin and kill us, probably.

Yeah, we’ll be dead! It gets messier and darker for and, ultimately, Maksim goes on a pretty big journey of growth. He goes from this boy who fell into the world because he was following and chasing someone he loved, then he has to figure out how to accept his place and responsibilities in that world, and own it by the end of the season. We will see if he gets there or not.

We must discuss the fact that Maksim is one of The Wheel of Time’s polyamorous icons…

“Polyamorous icon”, I like that.

And a bi-con, too. So, what can you tell me about how his relationship with Alanna and Ihvon develops over the course of season three?

I can talk a little bit about how the relationship kind of came together. We hint at it in the first and second seasons, but essentially, Ihvon is the linchpin of this whole trio in the polyamorous relationship. Ihvon was Alanna’s warder first. They fell in love, and then I come in, doing something somewhere on the streets of Tar Valon, and we fall in love. He then brings me in as her second warder.

By the time we reach season three, our relationship is really solid. I actually think it’s one of the most solid on the show. It’s interesting to see this non-traditional relationship, especially on a fantasy show, portrayed as something that actually works. And it works because we all communicate with each other so effectively, and we balance each other out. Ihvon, as a character, is grounded, steadfast and even-keeled, whereas Alanna and I are a bit more fiery. We’re emotional at times, we explode, and then we cool down. But we also drive Ihvon forward, and we act as the fuel that moves things along. That balance is critical and really important, and I think it works really well.

Now, what’s beginning to happen at the end of season two is that the world is starting to get a little darker. The characters are realising that this sort of utopia they’ve created—where they just feast, fight, and have fun—is maybe crumbling a little bit around them. It’s not necessarily because of anything they’ve done, but they’re going to have to deal with it. As they head into season three, they’ll be tested a bit, and things are going to get rocky. How will that relationship hold up? Will it continue to be harmonious, or will cracks start to form? We’ll see.