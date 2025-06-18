The White Lotus: Patrick Schwarzenegger has best reaction to gay porn parody

Patrick Schwarzenegger recalled the moment his show The White Lotus’ had a porn parody.

Earlier this year, TV enthusiasts immersed themselves in the third season of the hit HBO dark comedy series.

Set in Thailand, the episodes follow a new set of dysfunctional, wealthy, and campy characters who check into the fictional White Lotus resort with their emotional and physical baggage in tow.

Following its premiere, The White Lotus season three received rave reviews from critics and fans, who praised the show for its juicy storylines and outstanding cast performances, including Schwarzenegger’s portrayal of Saxon.

Travelling with his wealthy Southern family, Saxon’s time at the resort was eventful, to say the least.

One Saxon storyline that had social media in shambles was his toxic dynamic with younger brother Lochlan (Sam Nivola), which shockingly took an incestuous turn in episodes five and six.

In a recent interview with W Magazine, the 31-year-old talent opened up about how his life has changed since the season’s release, including some of the unique fan interactions he’s had.

“I’ve had some really weird experiences the past 10, 12 weeks with White Lotus coming out. Last week, I was at the gym with two of my friends, and a guy walked up to me and said, ‘I love your work, and I had to come over to you because my boyfriend just booked playing Saxon Ratliff in The Tight Lotus,” he explained.

“I said, ‘What is that?” And he said, ‘Tight Lotus– it’s a new porno coming out! And I said, excuse me?” And he goes, ‘Yeah– he’s playing you.” I was like, ‘Oh my god!”

In addition to his W Magazine interview, Schwarzenegger recalled the hilarious interaction during his appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark, which caught the attention of the studio behind the porn parody, men.com.

“Word spreads faster than The Tight Lotus! @patrickschwarzenegger you down for a Monday morning viewing party of The Tight Lotus: A Gay XXX Parody?” they wrote on Instagram alongside a clip of the interview.

Starring Seth Peterson and Ryan Orion, The Tight Lotus takes inspiration from episodes five and six of The White Lotus season three – which featured the Ratliff brothers sharing two kisses and Lochlan giving Saxon a handjob.

The official synopsis for the video reads: “What happens on vacation… A hotel room game of Truth or Dare turns sexual as Ryan Orion and Seth Peterson dare the girls to kiss each other. Before long, it’s the guys’ turn to kiss, and they’re into it so much it scares one of the girls away.”

All three seasons of The White Lotus are available to stream on HBO Max and NOW TV in the UK.