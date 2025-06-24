Meet Juan Perales: 15 steamy pics of the Olympo stud

Get to know Juan Perales, one of the hunky stars of Netflix’s new drama Olympo.

On 20 June, TV enthusiasts were finally treated to the first season of the Spanish young adult series.

Created by Jan Matheu, Laia Foguet and Ibai Abad, Olympo explores the “sporting, emotional and life adventures of a group of elite young athletes” who will have to test the lengths they are willing to go to achieve success.

The official synopsis reads: “At the CAR Pirineos, the best athletes in the country train, such as Amaia, the captain of the national artistic swimming team, a self-demanding girl who does not allow herself to make mistakes.

“But when Núria, her best friend and teammate, surpasses her for the first time, Amaia realizes that some athletes are improving their performance in inexplicable ways… After years of pushing their bodies to the limit and sacrificing their lives for the sport, they face the dilemma: how far are they willing to go?”

Since its release, Olympo has become an instant hit with viewers worldwide, who have taken to social media to praise the show’s dramatic storylines and shocking twists.

The show has also garnered attention for its handful of hunky cast members like Perales, who plays Sebas Sendón, a wealthy and confrontational member of CAR Pirineos’s rugby team. He’s also the love interest of Agustín Della Corte’s character Roque.

Before captivating Olympo viewers with his stunning good looks and steamy NSFW sex scenes with Corte, the 25-year-old talent made his acting debut in 4 Estrellas in 2024. That same year, he appeared in one episode of Elite season eight, portraying a character named Bernat.

In light of the Olympo’s recent premiere, we curated 15 of Perales’ sexiest Instagram photos and videos to celebrate.

Check them out below.

In addition to Perales, Olympo stars Clara Galle as Amaia Olaberria, Agustín Della Corte as Roque Pérez, Nuno Gallego as Cristian, Nira Osahia as Zoe Moral, María Romanillos as Núria Bórges, Marti Cordero as Charlie Lago, Juan Perales as Sebas Senghor and Najwa Khliwa as Fátima Amazian.

More incoming: Laura Ubach as Peque, Juan López-Tagle as Jacobo Fuentes, Alexandra Prokhorova as Svetlana, Melina Matthews as Jana Castro, Mario de la Rosa as Javier Montes and Andy Duato.

For more spicy Olympo content, click here.