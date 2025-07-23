“The next omen, already in motion”: Netflix’s Wednesday renewed for season 3

Netflix has renewed Wednesday for a third season.

The spooky news was announced on 23 July, weeks before Part 1 of season two makes its highly anticipated premiere on the popular streamer.

“Season 2 awakens in two weeks. Season 3 is the next omen, already in motion, already inevitable,” Netflix revealed on social media alongside a new poster of star Jenna Ortega.

Co-creator and showrunner Alfred Gough also released a statement expressing his excitement to return to Nevermore Academy for another season.

“Television has – and always will be – a team sport. [Co-creator and co-showrunner] Miles [Millar] and I have been doing this long enough to know that shows like this don’t come along every day,” he told Netflix Tudum.

“It’s such an alchemy of writing, directing, acting, crew, streamer, studio, and fans. We remain grateful and excited to continue this journey and tell these stories with all of our partners.”

The exciting news was announced on the same day Ortega and Tim Burton opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about all things Wednesday, including the number of seasons they think it will run for.

“I don’t think that way. You’re talking to two of the worst people to ask that question,” Burton responded.

In a separate statement to the publication, Gough and Millar expressed their hope that the series will explore every year of Wednesday’s Nevermore Academy schooling, which canonically spans seven years.

The creative duo also teased that the Wednesday team is considering introducing a spin-off series.

“It’s something we’re definitely noodling; there are other characters we can look at,” Gough revealed, while Netflix chief content officer Bela Bajaria added: “There’s a lot to explore in the Addams Family.”

As previously mentioned, Part 1 of Wednesday season two is set to premiere on 6 August, while Part 2 drops on 3 September.

Picking up after the chaotic events of season one, the new batch of episodes will follow the titular anti-hero as she begins her second year at Nevermore Academy.

Of course, her time in the school’s gothic halls will be anything but peaceful, with “new foes and woes” lurking around every corner.

The official synopsis adds: “This season, Wednesday must navigate family, friends and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem.”

“Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery.”

In addition to Ortega, Wednesday season two will see the return of Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams, Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay, Georgie Farmer as Ajax Pertropolus, Victor Dorobantu as Thing, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo as Ritchie Santiago and Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin.

Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Moosa Mostafa, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter and Noah B. Taylor join the cast as regulars. At the same time, guest stars include Lumley, Jamie McShane, Joonas Suotamo, Fred Armisen, Christopher Lloyd, Thandiwe Newton, Heather Matarazzo, Haley Joel Osment, Frances O’Connor and a special cameo from pop icon Lady Gaga.

Watch the latest trailer for Wednesday season two here or below.