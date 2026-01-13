Slo Pitch: Crave’s lesbian softball series to follow the breakout success of Heated Rivalry

Following the success of Crave’s pop culture juggernaut Heated Rivalry, attention is turning to the channel’s upcoming lesbian softball series!

Slo Pitch, announced in September 2025, is a 10-episode mockumentary following The Public Lass Brovaries, a “queer underdog slo pitch softball team, led by their determined coach.” From Shaftesbury, Boss & Co and Elliot Page’s PAGEBOY production (!), the series promises “beer, lesbians and baseball.”

According to the official synopsis: “Coach Joanne is dead set on turning things around this season despite having just been brutally dumped by her girlfriend and co-founder of the team. Throughout the summer, Joanne leads her lovable, chaotic crew through a season of strikeouts, petty rivalries, conservative-politician sponsors, and sexy carwash fundraisers gone wrong.

“With her ex now playing on a rival team, Joanne’s got a lot to prove this season. It’s time to win the breakup, get the gang back together, and maybe even find new love over beers in the dugout.”

Based on a Canadian web series of the same name (2020–2022), the highly anticipated series stars Frasier’s Jess Salguiero as Coach Joanne, while Schitt’s Creek icon Emily Hampshire serves as a lead and executive producer.

Additional cast members include Karen Knox, Gwenlyn Cumyn, Emma Hunter, Chelsea Muirhead, Lane Webber, Kadijah Roberts-Abdullah, Amanda Cordner, and Japanese baseball pitcher Ayami Sato, who is widely regarded as one of the best in the world.

Nadine Bhabha has also been announced as a guest star and, according to Deadline, is a writer on the series. Bhabha recently rose to prominence on Heated Rivalry, where she plays Kip’s (Robbie G.K.) best friend (and the ultimate ally!) Elena.

“Thrilled to be double dipping,” she wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside the Deadline exclusive look at the series.

A release date is yet to be announced, though the series is expected to premiere later this year.

While no teaser or trailer has dropped, the official Slo Pitch Twitter/X account recently confirmed that the growing hype is “working” and Crave “might let us drop some teaser materials early because your spam has been ABSOLUTELY FANTASTIC.”

As we wait for more updates, from a release date to trailers and international distributors, check out Salguiero’s Instagram carousel below, featuring polaroid snaps of the cast and crew.