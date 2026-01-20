Queer Eye: Karamo Brown opts out of cast interviews to “focus on and protect” his mental health

Queer Eye star Karamo Brown has abruptly stepped away from live interviews with his co-stars.

On Tuesday (20 January), the cast of the long-running Netflix reality TV series was scheduled to appear on CBS Mornings to promote its 10th and final season.

However, an hour before Brown and the other Fab Five members — Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness and Jeremiah Brent — were expected to go on air, Brown’s assistant informed the show that he would no longer be participating due to mental health concerns and fears of being bullied.

Shortly after opting out of the interview, Brown issued an official statement to CBS Mornings, addressing his shock absence.

“Thank you to everyone around the world for welcoming me into their homes for 10 seasons. Season 10 is amazing, and I know you will fall in love with the deserving people we helped,” he said.

“Though the show is ending, I hope everyone remembers the main theme I have tried to teach over the past decade, which is to focus on and protect their mental health and peace from people or a world that seek to destroy it, which is why I can’t be there today.

“Thank you to the crew for being the best in business and the executives for believing in me. 10 seasons, I’m truly humbled.”

After co-host Gayle King read the statement aloud, the remaining Queer Eye cast shared their reaction to Brown’s sudden departure, with Porowski stating that “surprise is a fair understatement.”

“I will say, our Queer Eye family, we have been doing this for almost a decade, which is pretty wild to believe, and families are complicated. We’re definitely not excluded from that,” he continued.

“And while that is definitely true, we’re also here to showcase these incredible heroes we have and really honour the legacy of this past decade of our lives, and all these wonderful heroes that we’ve had the blessing of getting to meet and have conversations with.”

Van Ness echoed similar sentiments, adding that they were “actually really proud” of Brown for “centering” what he needs.

“He has taught people to centre what they need,” they said. “Centre what you need. Do the things you need to take care of you. I’d be lying if I didn’t feel like that sometimes. And so, I think it’s really beautiful. I think we do need to centre what is best for us sometimes, and my hat’s off to him for doing that today.”

While France refrained from commenting, Brent reflected on his experience with his fellow castmates, describing it as “transformative.”

“To see the way that they move through the world, the way that they have taught me so much about life, friendship and love, I have felt safe and supported by the people up here,” he said.

The controversy followed the Queer Eye stars during their subsequent appearance on Today with Jenna & Sheinelle.

Like CBS Mornings, Sheinelle began the interview by reading an email statement from Brown, which revealed that he had been feeling “mentally and emotionally abused for years” and had been “advised by his therapist to protect himself and his peace by not attending.”

A video message from the former Real World star was also shared during the interview.

“I just want to say thank you to all the fans who supported us and rocked with us for 10 seasons. This new season is going to be amazing,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle (@jennasheinelle)

“You’re going to love every minute of it, and just like the themes of this season, I’m modelling what I believe is most important, which I want to remind you all of: love yourselves and protect yourselves. That’s why I’m here at home and not there.”

Towards the end of the video, Brown encouraged fans to watch the new season of Queer Eye before thanking the show’s crew and Netflix executives.

As per usual, the Queer Eye cast were asked for their reactions to the news, with Porowski telling Jenna and Sheinelle: “We fully support… I think, as a collective unit, him taking care of himself. And to echo what he’s saying, we’re here to honour the legacy of a decade, which is so wild to think about, and all the heroes we’ve helped.”

Van Ness also offered a supportive response, adding: “It is so difficult, I think both of you can identify, when you’re on a show and you’re just relentlessly working. It is so difficult to centre what you need and how to take care of yourself.”

“And he’s been teaching people how to take care of themselves on Queer Eye for almost 10 years. And I’m actually so proud of him for centring what he needs to do and taking care of himself. It’s not easy, and that’s not an easy statement to make, and I’m really proud of him for doing that.

“Obviously, we wish that he was here, but I am really proud of him for doing what he needs to do for what’s best for himself.”

Lastly, France shared Van Ness and Porowski’s sentiments before emphasising the importance of Queer Eye’s legacy, stating that the show was “never about us.” He went on to express pride in his co-stars — including Brown — and everyone else who worked on and contributed to the show.

As of this writing, none of the Fab Five members has released additional comments on the matter.

Queer Eye’s 10th and final season is released on 21 January. Check out the trailer below.