Emma Corrin cast as Elizabeth Bennett in Netflix’s Pride and Prejudice series

Netflix’s upcoming Pride and Prejudice series has found its Elizabeth Bennett.

This week, it was announced that non-binary icon Emma Corrin has been cast in the lead role alongside Olivia Colman as Mrs. Bennett and Jack Lowden as Mr. Darcy.

The series, which will run for a limited six episodes, is reportedly a “faithful” adaptation of Jane Austen’s 1813 novel. It is set to be directed by Heartstopper’s Euros Lyn and written by Everything I Know About Love author Dolly Alderton.

Corrin, who will make their debut as an executive producer on the series, said in a statement that playing Elizabeth Bennet “is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity”.

“To be able to bring this iconic character to life, alongside Olivia and Jack, with Dolly’s phenomenal scripts, is truly the greatest honor,” they said. “I can’t wait for a new generation to fall in love with this story all over again.”

Alderton said: “Once in a generation, a group of people get to retell this wonderful story and I feel very lucky that I get to be a part of it.

“Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice is the blueprint for romantic comedy – it has been a joy to delve back into its pages to find both familiar and fresh ways of bringing this beloved book to life.

“With Euros Lyn directing our stellar cast, I am so excited to reintroduce these hilarious and complicated characters to those who count Pride and Prejudice as their favorite book, and those who are yet to meet their Lizzie and Mr Darcy.”

Corrin memorably rose to fame as Princess Diana in The Crown (2020), winning a Golden Globe Award. They went on to receive further critical acclaim for projects such as My Policeman, Lady Chatterley’s Lover (2022), A Murder at the End of the World (2023), Deadpool & Wolverine and Nosferatu (2024).

The Emmy nominee has also been confirmed to star in 100 Nights of Hero alongside an absolutely stacked cast of queer actors and fan favourites, including Nicholas Galitzine (Red, White & Royal Blue), Maika Monroe (It Follows), Charli XCX (brat) and Richard E. Grant (Spice World).

Directed by Julia Jackman, the film is set in the fantasy world of Migal Bavel, where a woman named Cherry (Monroe) has fallen in love with her maid Hero (Corrin). Her sinister husband Jerome (TBC?), however, has made a bet with his friend Manfred (Galitzine) to seduce his wife within one-hundred nights.

If successful, Jerome will sacrifice Cherry and his castle to Manfred. To thwart their plans, Hero, a member of the League of Secret Story Tellers, attempts to distract Manfred with “mesmerising” stories each night to “keep him at bay”.

Filming for 100 Nights of Hero commenced in September 2024.