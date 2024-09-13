Emma Corrin, Maika Monroe and Charli XCX join Nicholas Galitzine in LGBTQ+ film

The cast for 100 Nights of Hero is absolutely stacked.

According to Deadline, Maika Monroe and Emma Corrin have respectively been cast in the lead roles for the upcoming adaptation of Isabel Greenberg’s graphic novel.

Following the gargantuan success of her widely-acclaimed and viral sixth studio album BRAT, Charli XCX has also been tapped for a major role.

All three stars join the previously announced Nicholas Galitzine, who will allegedly play Manfred.

Directed by Julia Jackman, 100 Nights of Hero is set in the fantasy world of Migal Bavel, where a woman named Cherry (Monroe) has fallen in love with her maid Hero (Corrin). Her sinister husband Jerome, however, has made a bet with his friend Manfred to seduce his wife within one-hundred nights.

If successful, Jerome will sacrifice Cherry and his castle to Manfred. To thwart their plans, Hero, a member of the League of Secret Story Tellers, attempts to distract Manfred with “mesmerising” stories each night to “keep him at bay”.

It’s fitting that the stars involved with the highly-anticipated LGBTQIA+ drama are either queer or beloved by the community.

Corrin, who is non-binary, is best-known for playing Princess Diana in Netflix’s historical drama The Crown, for which they received universal critical acclaim and a Golden Globe Award. Earlier this year, they starred in their biggest commercial success to date as Cassandra Nova in Deadpool & Wolverine.

With five LGBTQIA+ roles to date – including Prime Video’s record-breaking rom-com Red, White & Royal Blue and Sky Atlantic’s Mary & George – Galitzine has become one of the most notable faces in queer storytelling over the past decade.

As for Monroe, she is undeniably horror’s current reigning Scream Queen with lauded roles in It Follows (2014) – which was recently announced to return for a sequel – Watcher (2022) and Longlegs, the highest-grossing independent film of the year (so far?). Charli XCX is Charli XCX, so enough said there.

100 Nights of Hero will be produced by Helen Simmons and Stephanie Aspin under Erebus Pictures. Filming will commence this month.