Overcompensating: Benito Skinner is a buff closeted jock in steamy first trailer

The first full-length trailer has arrived for Overcompensating, starring Benito Skinner as a closeted jock navigating university life.

Also created and written by the former GAY TIMES cover star, the upcoming Prime Video series chronicles the “wild, chaotic journey of Benny,” a former football player and homecoming king coming to terms with his sexuality.

He becomes “fast friends” with Carmen (Wallay Barram), a “high school outsider on a mission to fit in at all costs”.

The official synopsis continues: “With guidance from Benny’s older sister (Mary Beth Barone) and her campus-legend boyfriend (Adam DiMarco), Benny and Carmen juggle horrible hookups, flavoured vodka, and fake IDs.

“Deeply funny and personal, the show explores the lengths to which we all overcompensate while on the path to finding out who we really are.”

The trailer builds on the teaser, showing Benny as he attempts to have sex with Carmen, fantasises about fellow student Miles (Rish Shah), and hooks up with a character played by The White Lotus star Lukas Gage.

It also reveals additional guest stars including Megan Fox (Jennifer’s Body), Matt Rogers (No Good Deed), Bowen Yang (The Wedding Banquet), James Van Der Beek (Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23), Didi Conn (Shelter), Rachel Matthews (Upgraded), Danielle Perez (The Night Agent), and TikTok stars Boman Martinez-Reid and Yasmine Sahid.

Also joining the cast are Holmes, Corteon Moore, Owen Thiele, Nell Verlaque, Tomaso Sanelli, Andrea Martin, Connie Britton, Kyle MacLachlan, Kaia Gerber, Julia Shiplett, Tommy Do, Alexandra Beaton, Claire Qute, Elias Azimi, Maddie Phillips and Charli XCX.

The brat singer also serves as an executive producer and executive music producer.

Produced by A24, Strong Baby, and Amazon MGM Studios, Overcompensating premieres all eight episodes on 15 May on Prime Video.

You can watch the hilarious first trailer below.