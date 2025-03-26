Overcompensating: Prime Video drops teaser for Benito Skinner’s LGBTQ+ comedy series

The first teaser trailer for Benito Skinner’s upcoming LGBTQIA+ comedy Overcompensating is here.

Created, written, and executive produced by the beloved social media personality, the upcoming series follows Benny (Skinner), a closeted college freshman, and his hilarious and heartwarming journey to self-acceptance.

The official synopsis reads: “Overcompensating is a college-set ensemble comedy about the wild, chaotic journey of Benny (Skinner), a closeted former football player and homecoming king, as he becomes fast friends with Carmen (Wally Baram), a high school outsider on a mission to fit in at all costs.

“With guidance from Benny’s older sister Grace (Mary Beth Barone) and her campus-legend boyfriend Peter (Adam DiMarco), Benny and Carmen juggle horrible hookups, flavoured vodka, and fake IDs. Deeply funny and personal, the show explores the lengths to which we all overcompensate while on the path to finding out who we really are.”

The cast also includes Connie Britton as Benny’s mother Kathryn, Kyle MacLachlan as Benny’s father John, Rish Shah as Miles, Nell Verlaque as Emily, Corteon Moore as Gabe, Holmes as Hailee, Owen Thiele as George, Austin Lindsay as Trey, Tommy Do as Kevin, Kaia Gerber as Esther, and Julia Shiplett as Mimi, Cooper Levy as Mitch and Chiara Diberto as Zoey.

At the start of the short teaser, Benny (Skinner) is fantasising about a shirtless Miles in a dorm room bathroom stall. After achieving peak arousal, Benny rushes to his room to seemingly have sex with Carmen, his new college friend.

Chaos-fueled clips then flash across the screen, teasing homoerotic fraternity rituals, awkward roommate run-ins, and college party debauchery.

Lastly, the 52-second clip features a hilarious cameo from a popstar, Grammy winner, and BRAT summer connoisseur Charli XCX – who also serves as the show’s executive music producer.

“You think I want to play fucking ‘Boom Clap’ at a fucking college? Are you joking?!” the beloved talent shouts.

Fortunately, fans won’t have to wait too long for the release of Overcompensating, which is set to premiere on 15 May.

In October, Skinner opened up about filming the show during his appearance on Jake Shane’s Therapuss podcast.

“It was a really, truly unbelievable experience. I feel like I learned so much about myself and the way I make things, and I was so inspired by working with the cast,” the beloved talent explained.

“I just dissociated so many times because I would be like, ‘I wrote this scene four and half years ago, and now I’m seeing an actor that I have respected my whole life doing it, and I’m kind of me but not really me and Mary Beth [Barone] kind of looks like my sister, but it’s not really her.”

The former GAY TIMES cover star went on to discuss how he approached writing his character Benny and the show’s semi-autobiographical storylines.

“I was inspired by the feelings and what happened in college to me. And then from there – I feel like it’s not that interesting to write a character that is someone exactly like you,” he said.

“They don’t really jump off the page. And it’s not as fun, it’s more fun to think of like, ‘Well, here’s his new vessel of an idea you want or a feeling you want or a relationship you want. Build a character out of that.’ So, it’s inspired by a lot of things.”

Check out first-look photos of Overcompensating below, courtesy of Prime Video.