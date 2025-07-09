“One last go ’round”: Netflix’s Queer Eye to end after season 10

It’s the end of the Queer Eye era.

On 9 July, Netflix announced that its longest-running reality TV series would conclude after its upcoming 10th season.

“10 seasons. Fab Five. One last go ’round. The final season of Queer Eye is officially in production,” the streamer revealed across their social media platforms.

Unsurprisingly, fans were devastated by the news, with some telling Netflix that “it isn’t fair” and others expressing sadness over losing a show that brings “so much queer joy.”

“Such a joy ride. Will miss my boys and my JVN. I’m sad,” said one fan, while another commented: “Queer Eye ending…oh the rise of conservatism is getting real okay okay.”

Some of the beloved Fab Five members also broke their silence on the ending of Netflix’s Queer Eye by uploading heartfelt posts on Instagram.

Tan France, fashion expert, wrote: “First day of the FINAL season of Queer Eye. It’s been a long, beautiful journey we’ve been on, and I truly appreciate all of the love and support for our little show, that changed my life in ways I never thought possible. As we begin our farewell season here on D.C, I simply want to say thank you! Thank you!!!!!”

Jonathan Van Ness, grooming expert, echoed similar sentiments: “Season 10, the final season. We are so excited to bring this season to you, and excited for what’s next.”

Created by David Collins, Netflix’s Queer Eye made its triumphant debut in 2018, nearly 10 years after the original Bravo series concluded.

Like its predecessor, the show followed a new Fab Five – Tan, JVN, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, and Bobby Berk – as they travelled to improve the lives of selected “heroes.”

Upon its release, Queer Eye received universal acclaim for its wider representation of the LGBTQIA+ community, racial diversity, and empowering message of self-love and inclusivity.

In addition to captivating viewers worldwide, the show achieved huge success on the awards show circuit, earning eight Primetime Emmy Awards and three Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

Lastly, Queer Eye has received four nominations for Outstanding Reality Program at the GLAAD Media Awards, winning one.

In 2023, Berk announced his departure from the series after filming the eighth season.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I announce that season 8 will be my final season on Queer Eye. It’s not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one,” he said in an Instagram post at the time.

While Berk’s exit was a shock to fans, the ‘Design’ position in the Fab Five didn’t stay vacant for long.

For the show’s ninth season, interior designer and television personality Jeremiah Brent joined the crew as they took their “transformative magic” to Las Vegas.

Stay tuned for more information on Queer Eye’s tenth and final season.