Monsters: Here’s your first official look at Charlie Hunnam as Ed Gein in season 3

Netflix has shared the first two posters for the third season of Monsters, starring Queer as Folk star Charlie Hunnam.

Premiering in October, the new batch of episodes will follow the “godfather of all serial killers”, Ed Gein, who served as inspiration for notorious film villains, including Norman Bates (Psycho), Buffalo Bill (The Silence of the Lambs), and Leatherface (Texas Chainsaw Massacre).

The official logline reads: “Serial killer. Grave robber. Psycho. In the frozen fields of 1950s rural Wisconsin, a friendly, mild-mannered recluse named Eddie Gein lived quietly on a decaying farm — hiding a house of horrors so gruesome it would redefine the American nightmare.

“Driven by isolation, psychosis, and an all-consuming obsession with his mother, Gein’s perverse crimes birthed a new kind of monster that would haunt Hollywood for decades. Ed Gein didn’t just influence a genre — he became the blueprint for modern horror.”

With the release of Monsters: The Ed Gein Story around the corner, Netflix shared three chilling posters featuring Hunnam as the terrifying serial killer.

In one, the Sons of Anarchy star is resting his head on the lap of an unidentified woman, while another one shows him swinging a chainsaw erratically. The last poster features Hunnam putting on a mask that appears to be made of human flesh.

In addition to Hunnam, Monsters: The Ed Gein Story stars Suzanna Son as Adeline Watkins, Laurie Metcalf as Augusta Gein, Vicky Krieps as Ilse Koch, Olivia Williams as Alma Reville and Joey Pollari as Anthony Perkins.

More starpower incoming: Tyler Jacob Moore as Sheriff Schley, Charlie Hall as Deputy Worden, Will Brill as Tobe Hooper, Mimi Kennedy as Dr Mildred Newman, Robin Weigert as Enid Watkins, Lesley Manville as Bernice Worden and Tom Hollander in an undisclosed role.

Check out the posters below.

The new batch of posters comes nearly a year after Murphy dished to Collider about his decision to focus on Gein in Monsters season three.

“After we did [The Eric and Lyle] Menendez [Story], Ian, and I were talking about it, and we were interested in this idea of, ‘Where did our cultural interest in serial killers begin? Where did this all start?'” he explained to the news outlet.

“Based on our research, the very first one who became a celebrity at that level was Ed, who was an instant crazy celebrity from the moment he was arrested. Nobody had ever heard of anything like that.”

Murphy also opened up about Hunnam’s involvement with the project, revealing that his friend and Monsters director, Max Winkler, suggested the 45-year-old for the role.

“So I met with Charlie, and he’s just the most lovely person, and he liked what we were doing. He liked what it was about. Every generation gets the monster that they deserve, you know? So we’re writing about a lot of things, but he’s a wonderful guy,’ Murphy added.

Monsters: The Ed Gein Story will premiere on Netflix on 3 October.